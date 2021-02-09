WITB – New driver and irons help Brooks Koepka to victory

Brooks Koepka is back in the winner’s circle on the PGA Tour for the first time since July 2019 after securing victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open with some new clubs in the bag.



The American ranked eleventh in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee after putting TaylorMade’s latest SIM2 driver in the bag at the start of the week.



• Brooks Koepka on "mental struggles" after ending win drought

The 30-year-old has been an equipment free agent for a number of years now, and up until very recently has been playing exclusively with Mizuno’s JPX series irons.

During the off-season Brooks tested a number of different irons before settling on Srixon’s ZX7 design. That decision has clearly paid off, with Brooks ranking first in the Greens in Regulation stats around TPC Scottsdale.



• Srixon ZX Series irons – FIRST LOOK!



Koepka isn’t one to change is equipment regularly, as is highlighted by the TaylorMade M2 fairway wood and Nike Vapor Pro utility iron in his bag.



• REVIEW - 2021 Pro V1 & Pro V1x



Completing his equipment set-up are three Vokey wedges, his trusty Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2 putter and the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Brooks Koepka – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (10.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX)

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX)

Irons: Nike Vapor Pro (3, Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 95 X), Srixon ZX7 (4-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52˚, 56˚), Vokey SM4 TVD (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x