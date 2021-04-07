Bryson DeChambeau testing new 5.5˚ driver ahead of Masters

Bryson DeChambeau is proving once again that he is willing to attempt anything when it comes to gaining distance and accuracy off the tee.



In the lead up to last November’s Masters, Bryson’s deliberations on whether or not to put a 48-inch driver shaft into play certainly made for its fair share of headlines.



In the build up to this week’s event, the reigning US Open champion has decided to once again play around with his driver set-up, testing a custom-made 5.5˚ COBRA RADSPEED.

This fifth version of COBRA’s latest driver design landed on the USGA’s conforming list this Monday (good timing). Although on the face of it this driver may look like a standard RADSPEED, a lot of work has gone into modifying the face design to cope with the speeds Bryson is hitting the golf ball at.



“Bryson gives us his feedback on things he thinks he’s going to need when he’s hitting the ball at roughly 200mph. This can be minor stuff, like adjusting lofts, swing weights, lie angles and so on. However, we also have had to take a look at more intricate characteristics of our clubs, such as the bulge and roll of our driver faces and how it affects ball flight at such high speeds," Jose Miraflor (pictured below), VP of marketing at COBRA PUMA Golf told bunkered.co.uk

He continued, “if we were to look at how a toe-sided misshit effects spin and flight for an everyday golfer, with about 150mph of ball speed and going 270 yards, it is going to be vastly different if you add 50mph of speed onto that and crank the distance to 340 yards.



"The shot that would go a little off-line is now going to go a lot further off-line at Bryson’s speed.”



This is exactly what Bryson’s tester for this week has been engineered to help with. The face design, and intricacies of the bulge and roll (especially on that toe side) have been adjusted to try and tighten up his dispersion.

“Bryson’s driver set-up has changed quite a lot over the past year as he continues on his quest to maximise speed and performance. We have built some prototype drivers for him with the loft as low 3.5˚, and the numbers it delivered were ridiculous. However, he’ll consistently be closer to the 5˚ mark when he’s teeing it up in tournaments,” added Miraflor.



You may have also noticed that Bryson’s new toy boasts a new blue and red colour scheme, with some lead tape placed on the sole of the club to give it the heft he desires.



Only time will tell if the 27-year-old decides to put this new bomber in the bag for tournament play but early signs are promising, with him having already carried out testing both on the range and the course.