WITB – Driver change helps Bryson DeChambeau power to victory

Gear

WITB – Driver change helps Bryson DeChambeau power to victory

By David Cunninghame08 March, 2021
WITB Bryson DeChambeau Arnold Palmer Invitational Cobra Puma Golf Cobra RADSPEED Cobra One Length Artisan Golf SIK Golf Bridgestone Tour B X
Bryson De Chambeau Arnold Palmer Witb

Bryson DeChambeau claimed his eighth PGA Tour title after switching Cobra drivers and with the help of his unique One Length irons.

It’ll come as little surprise to learn that Bryson topped the driving distance stats, averaging a whopping 321.3 yards off the tee across the four rounds, and also led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.

• Feast your eyes in these COBRA copper irons

The big hitting American actually switched driver ahead of his trip to Bay Hill. He had recently been using Cobra’s latest RADSPEED model but took the decision to put an older King LTD Pro head in the bag, and it clearly paid off.

The 27-year-old also relies upon two low-lofted Cobra fairway woods off the tee.

His irons, as I’m sure most of you are well aware, are all built to the same length of 37.5 inches.

• Cobra Puma Golf announce triple tour pro signing

He carries two Cobra King One Length Utility irons at the long end of his set then the Cobra King Forged Tour One Length from 6-PW.

Although his monstrous drives will grab the headlines, Bryson’s putting was also in fine form across the four rounds. Using his SIK Pro C-Series Armlock putter he ranked 21st in Strokes Gained: Putting.

Rounding out his equipment set-up are three Artisan Prototype wedges and the Bridgestone Tour B X golf ball.

• PUMA unveils Arnold Palmer apparel collection

You may have also noticed that DeChambeau fittingly sported pieces from PUMA Golf’s Arnold Palmer Collection, and a Limited-Edition Tour Staff Bag, in honour of the life and career of the legendary Arnold Palmer.

Bryson DeChambeau – What’s in the bag

Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (7.5˚, LA Golf Tour AXS Blue 6 X)
Fairway woods: Cobra King Prototype B (10.5˚, LA Golf BAD Prototype 70 TX), Cobra King SZ Tour (14.5˚ set to 13.5˚, LA Golf BAD Prototype 80 TX)
Irons: Cobra King One Length Utility (4, 5), Cobra King Forged Tour One Length (6-PW, LA Golf Rebar Proto all at 37.5”)
Wedges: Artisan Prototype (47˚, 52˚, 58˚, LA Golf Rebar Proto shaft)
Putter: SIK Pro C-Series Armlock
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

