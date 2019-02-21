Bubba Watson reveals pink Ping G410 driver

Since deciding to put a brand-new Ping G410 Plus driver in the bag prior to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bubba Watson has led the PGA Tour driving distance stats in each of his previous two starts.



After carrying out some extensive testing with the new Ping G410 Plus driver, Bubba decided to put the new driver into play a few weeks ago. Since doing so he finished first in the driving distance stats in Phoenix and at Riviera, averaging 326 yards and 309.3 yards respectively.

Now you might have noticed that he was using an uncharacteristically normal looking driver in both of those events. Ping didn’t quite have Bubba’s new driver ready in time so he had to opt for the standard matte black finish.



This week, however, the big hitting lefty revealed on Twitter the new custom pink version that he will put into play at the WGC Mexico Championship.

Not only that, he also gave us a look at the unique headcover he’ll have for the driver.



Bubba initially started playing with a Pink driver in 2012 as part of a season long effort that was sponsored by Ping to raise money for charity. Every time Bubba drove the ball over 300 yards with his G20, Ping donated $300 dollars.

It was all part of Bubba’s ‘Drive to a Million’ campaign that eventually raised of $1 million for charities close the American’s heart.

Bubba would also go onto win the 2012 Masters with that G20 driver, becoming the first and most likely only golfer to win one of the game’s most prestigious events with such a bold looking big stick.

The G410 is the sixth version of a Bubba pink driver that has been created for the 40-year-old and we think Ping have outdone themselves with this latest incarnation.