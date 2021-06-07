The Bushnell ION EDGE GPS watch is brilliant and affordable

Bushnell’s all-new GPS watch design features a touchscreen display to meet the demands of modern golfers.



This simple but brilliant device connects with the FREE to download Bushnell Golf app for automatic updates to more than 38,000 preloaded courses worldwide.



The ION EDGE offers a remarkably long battery life (15+ hours), while its touchscreen delivers GreenView with moveable pin placement technology, Dynamic Green Mapping (front and back distances are shown based on your line of play), shot distance calculator, and the ability to get up to six hazard distances per hole.

“Creating EMD’s that are both trusted on Tour and by the weekend golfer is extremely important to us,” said Andrew Grose, Managing Director, YUMAX Golf.



He added: “The ION EDGE is one of the industries easiest to use golf GPS watches with industry leading technology at an affordable price.”

The ION EDGE instantly recognises courses and will find you on any hole on any course anywhere in the world. It features auto-hole advance which automatically changes from one hole to the next, providing front/centre/back distances without touching any buttons for the rest of the round.



Features:

• Touchscreen Display

• Greenview with moveable Pin Placement

• Dynamic Green Mapping

• Auto course recognition

• Auto hole advance



• Score keeping

• Easy read front/center/back distances

• Hazard/layup distances (up to six per hole)

• Shot distance calculator

• Over 38,000 worldwide courses preloaded

• 15+hrs Battery life

• FREE Bushnell Golf App included with purchase

Available: Now

Price: £169