Bushnell continues to dominate on the PGA Tour

Gear

Bushnell continues to dominate on the PGA Tour

By David Cunninghame03 April, 2021
Bushnell Bushnell Pro XE Darrell Survey Equipment news Laser DMDs
Bushnell Laser Rangefinders 2021

For the past 15 years Bushnell has held the enviable title of no.1 laser rangefinder on the PGA Tour.

The brand’s domination has continued into 2021, with almost every single player in the Players Championship field using a Bushnell to obtain accurate yardages.

• Why the pros love Scotty Cameron putters

The Darrell Survey Company reported that 151 of 154 players named Bushnell as their preferred distance measuring device.

So why do 98% of PGA Tour pros opt for a Bushnell?

Part the reason why they have remained so popular amongst the game’s elite is the brand’s commitment to advancing its designs and staying at the forefront of laser rangefinder technology.

• Bushnell unveils Wingman GPS speaker

The Pro XE model is a prime example of this. Packed with the latest technologies, including Slope with Elements that accounts for incline/decline, barometric pressure and temperature to provide the pros and caddies the most precise compensated distances needed to execute precise shots and capture victories.

Bushnell Laser Rangefinders 2021 2

Also, you can expect to see the pros using their Bushnells in the upcoming PGA Championship after the PGA America decided to allow their usage for the very first time during tournament play.

• Why you should download the free Bushnell GPS app

“At Bushnell we strive to be the best, providing cutting edge technology and the most accurate distance measuring devices on tour. The Darrell Survey confirms Bushnell laser rangefinders are the most trusted brand on the PGA Tour,” said Andrew Grose Managing Director, YUMAX Golf.

He added: “We are excited about the PGA of America’s decision because it will further show the benefits of using a laser rangefinder and will heighten awareness with players at the highest levels using our product during competitive tournament rounds.”

You can fin out more about Bushnell’s latest devices here.

