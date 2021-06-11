search
Gear

The Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS is simplicity at its finest

By David Cunninghame09 June, 2021
Bushnell Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS gps devices DMDs New Gear
Bushnell Phantom 2

Bushnell, maker of the No.1 laser rangefinder on the PGA Tour, has just unveiled its latest innovative GPS device – the Phantom 2. 

This small, lightweight and incredibly easy-to-use device has received numerous upgrades over its predecessor.

• Bushnell unveils industry-first Wingman GPS speaker

GreenView distances with movable pin placements deliver even more accurate distances to the flag, while Dynamic Green Mapping provides front/centre/back distance measurements no matter which direction you are approaching the green from.

Bushnell Phantom 2 2

Preloaded with more than 38,000 courses – along with up to six hazard/layup distances per hole, the Phantom 2 also houses upgraded BITE Technology, an integrated, high-powered magnet that allows you to easily attach the device directly to your trolley, providing fast, easy yardage readings. 

• The ION EDGE GPS watch is brilliant and affordable

Slightly larger than its predecessor, Phantom 2 has 40% bigger text on a large easy read screen, ideal for getting distances whilst playing in bright sunlight.

“Bushnell Golf prides itself on providing easy to use distance measuring devices for golfers of all skill levels, and the Phantom 2 delivers the simplicity and convenience golfers are looking for in a GPS device,” said Andrew Grose, Managing Director, YUMAX Golf.

• Bushnell continues to dominate on Tour

He added: “Phantom 2 provides golfers with the critical distance information they need, while offering the convenience and reliability they are accustomed to from Bushnell Golf GPS products.” 

Bushnell Phantom 2 3

The Phantom 2 also integrates the Bushnell Golf Mobile App, providing all course updates and additional course information to give you all the confidence you need to hit accurate shots into the green.

So, if you are looking for an affordable, accurate and incredibly easy-to-use GPS device then you are in luck with the Phantom 2.

PHANTOM 2 FEATURES:

  • Front/ Centre/Back distances
  • Green view with moveable pin placement
  • Dynamic Green Mapping
  • BITE Magnetic cart mount 
  • New BITE cradle – clips to bag or belt
  • Up to 6 hazards per hole
  • 38,000 preloaded courses
  • Auto course recognition
  • Auto hole advance
  • Shot distance calculator
  • 18+ hour battery
  • FREE Bushnell Golf mobile App included
  •  Colours: Black, Neon Orange, Bright Royal Blue and Gray Camo

Available: Now
Price: £139

