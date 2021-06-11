The Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS is simplicity at its finest

Bushnell, maker of the No.1 laser rangefinder on the PGA Tour, has just unveiled its latest innovative GPS device – the Phantom 2.



This small, lightweight and incredibly easy-to-use device has received numerous upgrades over its predecessor.

GreenView distances with movable pin placements deliver even more accurate distances to the flag, while Dynamic Green Mapping provides front/centre/back distance measurements no matter which direction you are approaching the green from.

Preloaded with more than 38,000 courses – along with up to six hazard/layup distances per hole, the Phantom 2 also houses upgraded BITE Technology, an integrated, high-powered magnet that allows you to easily attach the device directly to your trolley, providing fast, easy yardage readings.



Slightly larger than its predecessor, Phantom 2 has 40% bigger text on a large easy read screen, ideal for getting distances whilst playing in bright sunlight.

“Bushnell Golf prides itself on providing easy to use distance measuring devices for golfers of all skill levels, and the Phantom 2 delivers the simplicity and convenience golfers are looking for in a GPS device,” said Andrew Grose, Managing Director, YUMAX Golf.



He added: “Phantom 2 provides golfers with the critical distance information they need, while offering the convenience and reliability they are accustomed to from Bushnell Golf GPS products.”

The Phantom 2 also integrates the Bushnell Golf Mobile App, providing all course updates and additional course information to give you all the confidence you need to hit accurate shots into the green.



So, if you are looking for an affordable, accurate and incredibly easy-to-use GPS device then you are in luck with the Phantom 2.



PHANTOM 2 FEATURES:

Front/ Centre/Back distances

Green view with moveable pin placement

Dynamic Green Mapping

BITE Magnetic cart mount

New BITE cradle – clips to bag or belt

Up to 6 hazards per hole

38,000 preloaded courses

Auto course recognition

Auto hole advance

Shot distance calculator

18+ hour battery

FREE Bushnell Golf mobile App included

Colours: Black, Neon Orange, Bright Royal Blue and Gray Camo

Available: Now

Price: £139