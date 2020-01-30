search
HomeGearBushnell Tour V5 lasers – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Bushnell Tour V5 lasers – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame30 January, 2020
Bushnell Bushnell Tour V5 Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinders DMDs New Gear
Bushnell V5 1

The #1 laser rangefinder brand on the PGA Tour has unveiled the latest additions to its innovative lineup – the Tour V5 and Tour V5 Shift.

Both V5 models continue Bushnell’s tradition of offering the most tech-packed and innovative lasers in golf.

• Why you should download the free Bushnell GPS app

These new models are the perfect combination of size, speed, accuracy and Visual JOLT to give you the confidence you need for every shot on the course.

Bushnell V5 2

The new Tour V5 rangefinders feature Bushnell’s “BITE” technology.

The BITE magnetic mount allows the laser rangefinder to be secured to a golf buggy without the need for any aftermarket accessories.

With 7lbs. of pull strength, rest assured your rangefinder will stay put.

• Watch: How caddies map a course

Bushnell's JOLT tech has also been taken to the next level with the all new PinSeeker with Visual JOLT Technology.

A red ring now flashes as JOLT vibrates to give even greater feedback and confidence once you've locked onto the flag.

Bushnell V5 3

The Tour V5 also boasts:

• Accuracy to within one yard

• 1,300-yard range performance (400+ yards to a flag)

• 6x magnification

• Bright, clear optics (2x brighter than previous generation)

• Fast Focus System

• Rain proof

• Premium carry case

• Two-year warranty

• TaylorMade TP5 pix – Rickie Fowler's new golf ball

The Tour V5 Shift, meanwhile, incorporates all of the same brilliant tech, as well as a Slope-Switch technology with a new, improved slope algorithm for spot on, gradient adjusted distances.

Available: Now
Price: Tour V5 - £299, Tour V5 Shift - £359

