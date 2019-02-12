Bushnell unveils feature packed Pro XE

The maker of the #1 laser rangefinder on the PGA Tour has launched its latest and most innovative laser rangefinder - the Pro XE.



We all know Bushnell have been the pioneers in the laser rangefinder market for several years now, but what it that makes the Pro XE the most accurate and most consistent product to date.

Well the Pro XE incorporates the best tech Bushnell has had to offer in recent years and also introduces Slope with Elements, a technology that takes Bushnell’s Tour-trusted compensated distances to the next level.

This new tech means that there are no excuses for pulling the wrong club out of the bag as temperature and altitude have now been added to Bushnell’s patented Slope technology to give you the most precise compensated distances ever.



“The Pro XE sets a new standard in laser rangefinders. From improved optics and longer ranging, to convenience features like Visual Jolt and BITE, Pro XE offers features that golfers at all skill levels can appreciate,” said Andrew Grose, Bushnell Golf Managing Director.

He continued, “Updating our proprietary slope algorithm and adding ‘elements’ brings unmatched precision to the rangefinder industry, making it the clear choice for Tour and elite amateur players.”

The Pro XE features a new “Slope” Algorithm that takes into account the most updated ball flight measurements giving a much sharper angle of descent over the previous algorithm.



Bushnell provides compensated “Play As” distances that take actual ball flight into account, whereas other laser rangefinder producers use simple geometry, which, according to Bushnell, is easy to calculate but not nearly as accurate.

Bushnell’s JOLT tech has also been taken to the next level with the all-new PinSeeker with Visual JOLT Technology. A red ring now flashes as JOLT vibrates to give you even greater feedback and confidence to know you have locked onto the flag.



Also new to the Pro XE is BITE technology. The BITE magnetic mount allows the laser rangefinder to be safely secured to a cart or trolley without the need for an additional accessory.

The Pro XE has the ability to range flags at 500+ yards, while 7X magnification enables you to have a better view of what you are ranging, and the newly enhanced ultra-bright backlight display provides crisp, clear data output in the LCD.

Pro XE Features:

• Slope with Elements

• PinSeeker with Visual JOLT Technology

• Built-in BITE Magnetic Mount

• Ranges 500+ yards to a flag

• 7X Magnification

• Accurate within 1 yard

• Positive click Slope Switch (Pro XE is legal for tournament play when Slope mode is disabled)

• Enhanced Ultra-Bright Backlight Display

• Rubber armored metal housing

• IPX7 Fully Waterproof

• Newly Designed Premium Carry Case includes clip for golf bag, belt loop attachment and velcro golf bag strap attachment

Price: £449.99