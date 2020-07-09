Bushnell unveils industry-first Wingman GPS speaker

Bushnell, the company behind the No.1 rangefinder on the PGA Tour, has broken new ground with the launch of its latest innovative product – the Wingman GPS Speaker.



With a combination of GPS and Bluetooth technologies, the Wingman provides players with audible front, centre and back distances, all while listening to the music of their choice through mobile applications.

Andrew Grose, the managing director of YUMAX Golf, explained: “Golfers are always looking for a competitive edge, while still trying to have fun. We are excited to introduce a product that will allow them to enjoy themselves on the course, while providing them with the functions of a distance measuring device.

“With its ability to play music and provide the GPS data golfers rely on, the Wingman GPS Speaker is unlike any other product in the industry, and we are thrilled to add it to the Bushnell Golf family.”

It is incredibly straightforward to use. Simply pair the Wingman with your music source (such as your mobile phone) and Bushnell Golf App, which has recently been given a huge upgrade and is FREE to download for all Bushnell Golf product owners on Apple and Android devices.

When you’ve done that, simply press the remote button to get audible GPS distances. The music volume reduces whilst yardages are spoken before returning to their previous settings.

With premium sound quality paired with front, centre, and back distances and customisable settings for game play, the Wingman is the perfect all-in-one accessory for the golf course.

It also comes with Bushnell’s Magnetic BITE technology as standard, which allows the speaker to be secured to any golf cart without the need for an aftermarket accessory.

The device promises over ten hours of battery life and retails at £149.

To find out more, log-on to bushnellgolf.com