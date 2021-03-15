search
Gear

Bushnell introduces new V5 Slim lasers

By David Cunninghame14 March, 2021
Bushnell has released the latest addition to its innovative line up – the V5 Tour Slim Edition and the V5 Shift Slim Edition.

The maker of the No.1 laser on the PGA Tour has managed to slim down the outer casing of its design by moving the battery housing to the back of the unit.

The result is an ergonomically designed laser that fits snugly into the palm of your hand so as to create the minimum of interference when acquiring the target.

Bushnell V5 Tour 2

The V5 Slim Edition models once again highlight Bushnell's commitment to be at the head of laser rangefinder technology on golf. 

According to Bushnell, the V5 Slim edition models are the perfect combination of size, speed, and accuracy, with Visual JOLT technology to deliver the confidence you need when pulling the right club out of your bag.

These new rangefinders also feature “BITE” technology, designed to securely to a golf cart, and with a pull strength of 7lbs, rest assured your rangefinder will stay put.

Plus, JOLT now features PinSeeker with Visual JOLT Technology - a red ring flashes as JOLT vibrates to give you even greater feedback and confidence to know you have locked onto the flag.

Bushnell V5 Tour 3

V5 Shift Slim Edition / V5 Tour Slim Edition Features:

- Ergonomically designed outer casing fits snugly into the hand

- New, improved slope algorithm (Tour V5 Shift only)

- Slope-Switch Technology (Tour V5 Shift only)

- PinSeeker with Visual JOLT Technology

- Built-in BITE Magnetic Cart Mount

- Accurate to within one yard

- Up to 1,300-yard range performance (400+ yards to a flag)

- 6x magnification

- Bright, clear optics

- Fast Focus System

- Rain proof

- Premium carry case and three-volt battery included

- Two-year warranty

- Two complimentary ball markers

More info:bushnellgolf.com
Price: V5 Tour Slim - £299, V5 Shift Slim - £359

