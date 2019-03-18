Buy three dozen Titleist balls and get one dozen free

Titleist’s popular loyalty rewarded golf ball promotion has returned for 2019, offering you one dozen Pro V1, Pro V1x or AVX free with every three dozen purchased.



This incredibly popular initiative is live just in time for the start of the golf season.



• Get your hands on the first-ever yellow Pro V1

Not only will those of you that purchase three dozen Pro V1, Pro V1x or AVX golf balls get one dozen free, you can also place a personalised message upon all golf balls and will be invited to select either your preferred standard (1-4, 5-8) or Special Play numbers (including 00 and 1-99).

Additionally, for the first time since the promotion started, Titleist will be providing the opportunity for you to choose non-personalised, standard play number Pro V1, Pro V1x or AVX golf balls in Limited ‘sleeve only’ Loyalty Rewarded Packaging.

Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x continue to be overwhelmingly the most-played golf balls on the world’s major tours, with 74% of professionals worldwide trusting the performance of the #1 Ball in Golf thus far in 2019.

This comes on the back of a historic 2018 for the Pro V1 franchise, which secured its 3000th win since launching in 2000, alongside winning every men’s and women’s Major.



• Titleist unveils faster 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x



Jan Diprose, Titleist Golf Ball Manager, said: “The Loyalty Rewarded scheme is a valuable incentive that rewards the most loyal Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX players."

He continued, “not only will the consumer receive exceptional value for money, but by equipping themselves with the industry-leading golf ball model, in either 2019 Pro V1 or Pro V1x, we’re helping golfers play their best.



• How the Titleist TS drivers were built



The Loyalty Rewarded is up and running now, with the last date for purchases being April 30th.