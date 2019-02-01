Callaway Apex 19 hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

Callaway’s new Apex 19 hybrids offer Jailbreak performance in a sleek and compact player's hybrid.



Although Callaway introduced Jailbreak tech into its Rogue hybrids last year, for the first time ever, Callaway has engineered its revolutionary technology into a bespoke player's hybrid.



Apex provides the benefits of a hybrid while maintaining the spin characteristics and controlled ball flight of a long iron that better players and tour pros want.

The hybrids are expertly crafted with beautiful shaping and a classic PVD finish to give these clubs a premium feel and look.



The sleek design will suit the eye of better players as it transitions perfectly into the shaping of your long irons and provides a neutral bias for the controlled ball flight with workability you want to see.

It isn’t simply control and workability on offer. Callaway’s ground-breaking Jailbreak Technology incorporates two steel bars that stiffen the body, placing more impact load on the face to promote fast ball speed and distance.



The Forged Face Cup, meanwhile is made from Carpenter 455 Steel and is designed for increased ball speed at every impact location.

These hybrids serve as the perfect complement to the new Apex 19 irons. If you consider yourself a bit a ball striker or are a low handicapper then you simply have to go and give these beauties a shot. They look fantastic and deliver the ideal blend of speed and control.

Available: Now

Loft options: 2H (18°), 3H (20°), 4H (22°), 5H (24°) – (LH 3H & 4H)

Stock shaft: True Temper Catalyst