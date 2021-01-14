Callaway Apex, Apex Pro & Apex DCB irons – FIRST LOOK!

The Apex family of irons is back and this time it’s bigger than ever.



Callaway’s Apex irons are renowned for their soft forged feel, fantastic all-round performance and stunning looks.

For 2021 Callaway has decided to up its game once again by incorporating some of its latest and most advanced technologies, while also opening up the Apex family to golfers, who in the past, might have felt they weren’t ‘good enough’ to game an Apex iron.

First off let’s take a look at the Apex.

It has been one of the best player’s distance irons in the business for a number of years now, offering a level of speed and forgiveness that is not commonly associated with a forged design.



In order to boost speed even further with this latest design, Callaway has introduced its A.I. expertise into one of its forged irons for the first time in the from of an A.I. designed Flash Face Cup.

This technology, which we first saw introduced with last year’s MAVRIK irons, means the face of each individual iron has a unique A.I. designed architecture to produce high ball speeds, as well as increased spin robustness across the face.

They’re engineered for both impressive distance and the kind of pinpoint control you would expect from an out-and-out player’s iron.

Another first for the Apex family is the inclusion of Callaway’s Tungsten Energy Core.

With five times the tungsten of Apex 19, the engineers can precisely position the CG (centre of gravity) to promote outstanding launch throughout the set, and more forgiveness on off-centre strikes.

So more speed, more consistent spin and more forgiveness, but it wouldn’t be an Apex iron if it didn’t look and feel phenomenal.



The body of the iron is 100% forged from a 1025 mild carbon steel body, while Callaway’s patented urethane microspheres help to dampen unwanted vibrations for that exceptional sound and feel at impact.



The improved shaping, meanwhile, will suit the eye of just about any golfer and helps to enhance feel through the turf.

Next up is the Apex Pro.

As the name suggests, this design is aimed more towards players who feel confident enough to stripe it on a consistent basis, while still delivering all the benefits an Apex should deliver.



Callaway has redesigned this iron from the ground up, going down the route of a forged hollow body construction for the first time in the Apex Pro.

Like its big brother, the Pro features an A.I. designed Flash Face Cup to create high COR’s for fast ball speeds, and improved spin robustness for every club.

These irons are engineered to give you the added distance you want to see, while not sacrificing spin and control.

The all-new forged 1025 hollow body construction and urethane microspheres provide a remarkable blend of sound and feel at impact that will amaze even those of you used to player a forged muscle back.

Again, like the Apex, the Pro makes use of a massive Tungsten Energy Core, which includes up to 90 grams of tungsten per iron, the most ever in an Apex iron. This Core improves launch characteristics while simultaneously improving forgiveness.

Last but by no means least an entirely new addition to the family, the Apex DCB.



The DCB allows more golfers to experience Apex than ever before. It has been designed to deliver the look, feel and performance of a forged players club, but with the forgiveness of a deep cavity back design.

The deep cavity back and enhanced sole width are engineered for easy launch and solid turf interaction out of a variety of lies, allowing golfers of all abilities to play this forged iron with confidence.

Again, like it counterparts, the DCB houses an A.I. designed Flash Face Cup and a Tungsten Energy Core in the long and mid-irons to produce game-improvement iron style performance in a Callaway forging.

The soft feel once again comes courtesy of a forged 1025 mild carbon steel body and urethane microspheres.

The option to combine these irons as part of a split set is there and will likely prove popular for those of you looking to dial-in your iron game performance perfectly.

These three new Apex irons represent Callaway's continued commitment to produce some of the finest player’s irons in the game and appeal to long time fans of the Apex brand, while simultaneously enticing a whole new breed of golfers to its premium forged designs.

Available: 11 February Prices :£1,089 (7-piece steel set), £ 1,399 (7-piecegraphite set)