HomeGearCallaway Apex & Apex Pro hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Callaway Apex & Apex Pro hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame12 January, 2021
Callaway Callaway APEX Callaway Apex hybrid Callaway Apex Pro hybrid Jailbreak Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades Hybrids New Gear
Apex 2021 Hybrid 1

The new Apex hybrids introduce some game-changing innovations to help deliver the speed, forgiveness and versatility that players want from their hybrids.

Callaway prides itself on pushing the boundaries of innovation, so it comes as little surprise to see the brand introduce a remarkable new technology -Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades.

Jailbreak, which was first introduced in the Epic drivers from 2017, served to stiffen the connection between the sole and the crown to help increase ball speeds and the consistency of speed across the face.

This technology filtered its way into Callaway’s woods and hybrids over the past few years.

Apex 2021 Hybrid 2

The Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades are engineered to increase vertical stiffness near the sole of the club, creating more speed low on the face where you often mishit your hybrids.

• Callaway Apex 21 irons – FIRST LOOK!

These blades allow the Face Cup to flex on the crown to promote better spin rate consistency, and the bars are spread to enhance torsional stiffness, leading to more forgiveness all across the face.

This remarkable advancement of Jailbreak is then coupled with an A.I. Designed Flash Face SS21.

Apex 2021 Hybrid 3

Every model and every face in the Apex Hybrids are uniquely designed using advanced A.I.

This proven ball speed design puts an even greater emphasis on centre and off-centre ball speeds.

To help increase the forgiveness levels Callaway has implemented a massive amount of tungsten weighting into each loft offering.

By doing this, the R&D team can precisely position the CG (center of gravity) lower to promote high launch, and provide more forgiveness on mishits.

• Callaway Apex MB irons – FIRST LOOK!

The final piece of the puzzle with the Apex hybrids is the adjustable hosel, which allows you to dial in you your loft and trajectory for even greater control and versatility.

Apex 2021 Hybrid 4

Now onto the Apex Pro.

As the name suggests, this is the more compact option for better players who are looking for a high-performance option off the tee, or a versatile club on long Par-4’s and Par 5’s.

• Jon Rahm signs with Callaway

It has a more iron-like design that will suit the eye of these players perfectly, while also delivering a more penetrating ball flight.

It too houses Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades and A.I. Designed Flash Face SS21 to aid distance, forgiveness and spin consistency.

So, whether you looking for high launching, fast and extremely forgiving characteristics of the Apex, or the pure versatility and control of the Apex Pro, the is little doubt that either one of these hybrids would prove to be a great addition at the long end of the bag.

Available: 11 February
Prices: £249

