Callaway Apex MB irons – FIRST LOOK!

You might have caught a glimpse of these new Callaway blades on tour in recent weeks and boy they're absolute beauties.



Although we would all love to stick a set of blades in the bag, the simple fact is that only a select few golfers are actually good enough ball strikers to warrant gaming something this sleek and compact.



For that reason, Callaway built the new Apex MB irons with the best players in the game in mind.

One of the first things you’ll notice with this new iteration of Callaway’s muscleback design is a new CG weighting system.

Callaway has engineered a new weight in the centre of the clubhead, allowing them to precisely dial in swingweights without sacrificing CG location.



Another key feature comes in the form of the 20V grooves.

These precision grooves are designed to promote the high level of control and consistent spin that muscleback players expect out of any playing conditions.

The 20V design also stand out for reducing fliers from the rough to deliver even more control.

Apart from that, it’s largely the same, sumptuous Callaway blade that is loved by tour pros and ball strikers the world over.



Its classic shape and style, traditional, thin topline, refined sole, compact blade length and stunning chrome finish make it one of the best looking designs on the market.



Although the Apex MB irons are not currently available in Europe, it is understood that they will be introduced and available at retail across Europe in the early part of 2021.

Now, if only we could all stripe it like a pro and put these magnificent irons in our bag. Wouldn’t that be nice.