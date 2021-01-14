search
HomeGearCallaway Apex TCB: Are these Jon Rahm's new irons?

Gear

Callaway Apex TCB: Are these Jon Rahm's new irons?

By David Cunninghame12 January, 2021
The new Callaway 2021 irons line-up – unveiled today – has something for every standard of golfer.

That includes better players playing off low single figures.

If that’s you, you’re going to absolutely love the Apex TCB. A tour-inspired forged 1025 players’ cavity back iron, it is specifically designed for elite players and comes with a spec package of lofts, bounces, blade lengths and COR that better golfers want and need.

It has a similar footprint to the X Forged 18 but has a 1025 forged hollow body construction coupled with a 17-4 tour-tuned face plate.

Internal and external Metal Injection Molded tungsten weighting also promotes precise shot control, all of which is complemented by the exceptionally soft levels of feel which have become a hallmark of the Apex name.

Jon Rahm Callaway Irons

These irons have already made their way into the bag of recently-signed Callaway staffer Jon Rahm. 

The world No.2 from Spain was pictured using the clubs, above, during last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, his first start since putting pen to paper on a deal with the brand.

Callaway Apex Mb Iron

Also in the “better players” category is the new Apex MB Irons. Beautifully compact, classic chromed forged blades, these clubs benefit from modern high-performance 20V grooves for unbelievable levels of control and consistent spin.

A new changeable weight system has also been engineered in the centre of each blade for precise swing weight changes, without sacrificing CG positioning.

Availability: February 11, 2021

Price: £TBC

