Callaway Apex UW - FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Callaway Apex UW - FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame06 October, 2021
Callaway Callaway Apex UW Fairway Woods Hybrids Utility Club New Gear
Callaway Apex Uw 1

Callaway’s latestrelease isn’t a fairway wood, and it isn’t a hybrid, so what on earth is it?

Well the brand is labelling the all-new Apex UW as a ‘high-performance Utility Wood that Tour players love.’

• The Epic Old Course Experience

The unique clubhead has been engineered to deliver the best features of higher lofted fairway woods and the best features of hybrids, with a more neutral ball flight.

Callaway Apex Uw 2

The gear geeks and eagle-eyed among may have noticed the Apex UW kicking around on golf forums and on social media, and you may even have seen Phil Mickelson playing around with this unique bit of kit.

The UW was, in fact, crafted with the help of world-class pros like Mickelson, to deliver a multi-purpose club that better players can rely on.

Let’s now dive into the tech that powers the Apex UW.

Callaway Apex Uw 3

Remarkable ball speed is produced courtesy of Callaway’s proven A.I. Designed Flash Face SS21 plus a forged C300 Face Cup.

Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades, meanwhile, are engineered to increase vertical stiffness near the sole of the club, creating more speed low on the face where you are most likely to miss-hit the UW.

These blades allow the Face Cup to flex on the crown for better spin rate consistency, and the bars are spread to enhance torsional stiffness, leading to more forgiveness all across the face.

Distance, however, is just one of the performance benefits of this versatile Utility Wood.

• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS

MIM’D Tungsten Weighting (18g per club on average), has been precisely positioned for a neutral the Center of Gravity (CG). The result is a higher launch and steeper landing angles for better stopping power, along with optimised spin rates, all while reducing the unwanted draw bias that can sometimes be associated with traditional hybrids.

With a clean, compact shape, the UW is bound to appeal to the eye of the better player, while simultaneously enhancing workability and control for better shot-making with enhanced control.

• Odyssey White Hot OG putters – FIRST LOOK!

All of these characteristics mean that the UW could become your new ‘go-to’ club from the tee, fairway or rough.

It may not be for everyone, but for the better player that just can’t seem to find a hybrid or higher lofted fairway wood that works for them, the UW could prove to be the perfect fit.

Available: 20 Jan 2022
Price: £299

