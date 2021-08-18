Callaway Apparel reveals tech-laden AW21 collection

Callaway Apparel has unveiled its most advanced Autumn-Winter collection yet, with new technologies creating a range of stylish, weather-beating products for men and women.



If you are the type of golfer who enjoys braving the elements throughout the winter months then you’re going to love Callaway Apparel’s Autumn-Winter 2021 collection.



• Callaway's 'performance-driven' SS21 collection

With new technologies creating a range of stylish, weather-beating products for men and women, this collection gives you protection against all conditions with an extensive choice of breathable layering pieces and, for harsher weather, look to the brand’s Weather Series.

With a blend of modern and classic styles to choose from, Callaway Apparel has also continued to make strides in sustainability by using a minimum of 25% recycled fabrics in the majority of products, denoted by the ECO logo.

Hanney Milbauer, Callaway Apparel’s Senior Director of Design, said: “We have really pushed the boundaries with our Autumn-Winter 2021 collection, incorporating new technologies to ensure we are offering the absolute best products on the market in terms of functionality, performance and style.

“Sustainability is an increasingly important factor in our designs too, and we are proud to be offering several different technologies in fabrics which have minimal impact on the environment.”

One of the key tech highlights with the collection is PrimaLoft insulation. Callaway Apparel has partnered with PrimaLoft for the first time this season to incorporate its lightweight and packable technology.



Its superior softness results in a soft, snug fit, and body temperature regulation technology ensures you will not overheat. Also, it is water resistant and made from 100% recycled content.

Next up we have the fast drying, breathable and durable Aquapel tech. It modifies fabric at the molecular level by permanently attaching hydrophobic ’whiskers' to individual fibres that elevate liquids, causing them to bead and roll of the surface.



• REVIEW – Callaway Epic 21 drivers



It features a hydrocarbon polymer that is both more ecologically friendly and economically smart. The result is a superb waterproof option that is both fluorocarbon-free and PFOA-free.

The AW21 collection again features Callaway Apparel’s innovative Swing Tech – reengineered construction to minimise restriction and maximise range of motion on every swing.



• Callaway JAWS Full Toe wedges – FIRST LOOK!

The AW21 range is based on two main colour palettes. One has essential colours such as navy, charcoal grey and black complemented by flashes of Golf Green and Cactus Flower Pink for bolder impact, with Lettuce Green a highlight in the women’s collection.

The second palette is one of contrast, moving from light to dark and offering a balanced mix of electric hues such as Blue Tattoo, True Red and Poppy Red with natural tones such as Hydrangea Blue and Geranium Pink. The colours are strong enough to work as single-colour statements or blend perfectly with black, navy or white.