Callaway Apparel reveals new SWING TECH range

Callaway Apparel says that this new technology fuses athletic performance with a classic fit to give you complete freedom of movement out on the golf course.



Being able to swing freely is essential to playing your best golf. SWING TECH’s re-engineered construction and materials provide noticeably less restriction and more stretch to maximise your range of motion on every swing.



SWING TECH is featured in a variety of products in the 2019 Callaway line.

Polos

You can count on greater flexibility through the shoulders with these new polos through a combination of an all-new seam construction and flexible materials.

Callaway has taken the performance attributes of an athletic sleeve design and restructured it so that you still get that authentic golf styling and fit.



Featured SWING TECH polos include the all-new SWING TECH gingham polo, SWING TECH jacquard polo and SWING TECH fine line colour block polo.

Shorts

These stylish shorts feature the all-new ergo seam and refined active waistband to provide more freedom of movement from the waist down. With the ergo seam, Callaway has eliminated the need for side seams that limit flexibility where you need it most, giving you greater stretch and a lighter feel.

Outerwear

Not only featured in polos, SWING TECH is also prominently incorporated into outerwear with a modified construction design, flexible materials and strategically placed stretch panels to help improve your movement.



Brand new in 2019, the all-new SWING TECH Cooling+ 1/4 zip pullover provides the performance of SWING TECH construction as well as cutting edge fabric that promotes rapid moisture wicking and excellent sun protection.

“What makes SWING TECH so revolutionary? A total redefinition of what performance golf apparel should be. We explored seam construction and materials that we used in our products with the goal of limiting restriction throughout the swing,” explained Lupe Benitez, Vice President of Design for Callaway Apparel.

He continued, “with the incorporation of SWING TECH, we are now able to provide significantly less restriction and more stretch to maximize range of motion on every swing. As a result, we’ve created a game changing innovation to authentic golf apparel that will help golfers look, feel and perform their best from top to bottom.”

Available: February 15