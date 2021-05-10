search
Callaway's 'performance-driven' SS21 apparel collection

Gear

Callaway's 'performance-driven' SS21 apparel collection

By David Cunninghame06 May, 2021
Callaway Apparel SS21
Callaway Apparel Ss21 1

If you’re looking for some fresh clothing that blends performance-driven design with ‘on trend’ fashion, then Callaway Apparel has you covered.

The official on-course apparel of the European Tour, Callaway’s SS21 collection introduces sustainable, ECO fabric blends, an updated X collection, and the Odyssey Collection for those who want to mirror the look of the pros. 

• REVIEW – Callaway Epic 21 drivers

The new ECO fabric uses a minimum of 25% yarns made from recycled materials, part of the brand’s long-term goal to become more environmentally sustainable. Highlights include the Soft Focus Floral polo and Pieced Waffle 1/4-Zipped pullover, with the polo incorporating the current trend for large-scale floral prints.

• Callaway Apex TCB irons - FIRST LOOK!

Products bearing the ECO logo on hang tags indicate they incorporate these recycled blends.

Callaway Apparel Ss21 5

The X Collection is packed with tech and its garments are designed with a more tailored, slim-fit in mind.

• Callaway Chrome Soft X LS – FIRST LOOK!

Two colour stories provide distinct, ultra-stylish looks for the fashion conscious amongst you. Highlights include the  All Over Geo Print polo (pictured above), the Gradient Printed polo and Mixed Media quilted jacket with Swing Tech.

Callaway Apparel Ss21 4

If you want the tour look, then check out the Odyssey Collection. The selection of polos and layering pieces incorporate Callaway Tour and Odyssey logos to give an authentic tour feel.

The Callaway Spring/Summer 21 collection hits the perfect sweetspot of offering innovative, performance apparel in both classic styles for the traditionalists, and contemporary designs for those who want to bring a more fashionable look to the fairways.   

