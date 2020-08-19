Callaway Big Bertha B-21 driver – FIRST LOOK!

If you’re looking for a new way to get distance out of your swing then Callaway has the weapon for you.



This latest addition to the brand’s acclaimed Big Bertha family has been designed with those of you who really struggle off the tee in mind.



The main objective for Callaway was to cure one of the most common issues among club golfers: the ultra-high spinning slice.

This big stick is packed with all of the advanced technologies you would expect from Callaway to make it both long and forgiving.



What makes it different, however, is that it is the brand’s first driver to deliver a unique combination of high launch, low spin and significant draw bias in a forgiving head shape.



This new formula for distance has been built to take that big miss to right out of your game and get you playing your approach shots from the fairway more often.

First off, the head has a large, drawn back shape to inspire you with confidence when you’re faced with a tight tee shot, while its internal draw bias weighting will help to promote a straighter ball flight for those of you who have become accustomed to seeing the ball slice through the air towards the thick stuff.

The ultra-low forward centre of gravity produces low spin and is coupled with a high launch - the recipe for maximum distance.

Rarely does a driver in this category achieve such low spin but this was a key for Callaway.



Dramatically reducing the high spin that is created by a lot of higher handicappers’ tendency to hit down and across the ball is what makes the B-21 such an easy-to-hit distance machine.

A lot of the incredible speed on offer comes courtesy of the A.I. designed Flash Face SS21.



Callaway has advanced its Flash Face to promote fast ball speeds across a more expansive area.



So, you’ll still hit it a long way, even when you miss the centre of the face at impact.



The complex nature of this new Flash Face also required the use of TA‐15 super strength materials to promote optimal speed, forgiveness, and spin characteristics.

The incredible speed on offer, and the consistency of that speed, is also partly thanks to Jailbreak tech that has been a mainstay of Callaway's drivers ever since the Great Big Berta Epic was released.

Rounding out the tried and tested technologies is a T2C carbon crown that allows to weight to be redistributed for greater forgiveness.

The Big Bertha B-21 packs in everything that has made Callaway drivers so fantastic in recent years but places its emphasis squarely on golfers who really hate taking the big stick out of the bag and can’t help but cut across the ball.

Basically, if you want to start adding some distance to your game without sacrificing accuracy then here is the Callaway driver for you.

Available: September 10

Price: £449