Callaway Big Bertha B-21 fairways & hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

If you struggle to find the confidence to strike your fairway woods and hybrids from the tee and off the deck then you might want to check these new sticks from Callaway out for yourself.



Much like their big brother, the B-21 fairways and hybrids are designed to make hitting them much easier, more fun and to give you more distance no matter how you swing it.



First off let’s get started with the fairways.

Callaway is describing these as its easiest to launch fairway woods, making them a dream to use off the deck and a sure-fire route to more fairways from the tee.



The recognisable Big Bertha shaping and increased offset creates a forgiving design that helps to take the big slice out of your game.

They have been deliberately engineered with a shallower face that will make them easy to hit like your hybrid, while progressive lengths and a larger head promote more distance and better control into the green.



Like the driver, the fairways also houses Flash Face SS21, Jailbreak and T2C Triaxial carbon crown technologies to make them the complete package.

The Big Bertha B-21 hybrids are, unsurprisingly, built for players who want to unlock more distance from their swing but still benefit from maximum forgiveness.

Callaway is saying these are the easiest to launch hybrid it has ever produced and, with its larger head volume, it’s designed to help you get rid of the big miss that spins off line.

When you hit it straighter, you hit it longer… it’s just that simple.

For that reason, the offset has been increased to help to square the face at impact, while dual tungsten weights in the sole of the club help to launch the ball higher.

Fast speeds across a more expansive area of the face are produced by the A.I. designed Flash Face SS21, while Jailbreak tech connects the sole and crown, which allows the face to take on more of the load at impact.

So your shots are going to go a long way, even if you don’t make perfect contact.

That's what these clubs are all about. Helping you find more distance from your swing, find more fairways and find more greens in regulation when playing your approach shots from long range.

Available: September 10

Prices: B-21 fairways - £279, B-21 hybrids - £229