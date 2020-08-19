Callaway Big Bertha B-21 irons – FIRST LOOK!

When Callaway decides to launch a new Big Bertha iron design we sit up and take notice.



With the all-new B-21 irons, Callaway has taken its legendary Big Bertha shaping and incorporated a new formula for distance and forgiveness.



These super-game improvement irons are packed the very best Callaway technologies to deliver more ball speed, higher launch and straighter shots.

The first thing you’ll notice with these irons is their confidence inspiring shaping.

Generous offset, wide soles and a thick topline will have you feeling a lot more comfortable over the ball and make the B-21 irons so remarkably easy to hit.

What makes these irons very special, however, is the tech hidden beneath the surface.

This is the first time that Callaway’s A.I. - designed Flash Face Cup is in a Big Bertha Iron.



Each individual irons has its own unique Flash Face architecture to produce high balls speeds and increased spin robustness off of every club in the set.

Another first for the Big Bertha family is a Visible Tungsten Energy Core (VTEC) that deepens the CG with extreme precision to make these irons incredibly easy to launch.



To help set the new B-21 irons even further apart from its Big Bertha predecessors is Callaway’s proprietary urethane microspheres tech.

These microspheres are designed to absorb unwanted vibration without reducing speed, ensuring that the B-21 provides a level of feel that is not commonly associated with such a chunky iron.

If you’re lacking the confidence to strike your irons sweetly then you’re going to want to check the B-21s out for yourself.



These are Callaway’s out-and-out super-game improvement irons and are promising to improve your iron-play regardless of how you swing the club.

Available: September 10

Prices: £899 (Steel), £1,149 (Graphite)