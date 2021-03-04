search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearCallaway Chrome Soft X LS – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Callaway Chrome Soft X LS – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame02 March, 2021
Callaway Callaway Chrome Soft X LS Callaway Chrome Soft Callaway Chrome Soft X Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track Callaway golf balls Balls New Gear
Callaway Chrome Soft X Ls 1

What we have here is the Callaway golf ball for those of you who love to bomb it off the tee and are looking to maximise your distance, all while not sacrificing on spin and control around the greens.

In order to create such a ball, Callaway has taken its tour-quality Chrome Soft X and lowered the spin profile to deliver maximum distance.

The high speed core design within the Chrome Soft X LS is the engine behind the remarkable speed this golf ball delivers. It is larger than its Chrome Soft counterpart to promote more ball speed and distance through the bag.

This core also works in tandem with the mantle system to ensure consistent launch and spin rates.

Callaway Chrome Soft X Ls 2

The mantle system is, unsurprisingly, also designed for high ball speeds. The soft inner mantle (the red layer) and a highly resilient firm outer mantle (black layer) work together to generate fast speed off the clubface and is specifically designed to increase total distance.

• Callaway Apex irons – FIRST LOOK!

The extremely durable and thin urethane cover is what makes the Chrome Soft X LS a true ‘tour’ ball, promoting maximum greenside spin and control.

Callaway Chrome Soft X Ls 3

The advanced dimple design, meanwhile, reduces drag for, yes you guessed it, more distance and its aerodynamic design delivers a consistent and penetrating flight.

• Callaway ERC Soft golf ball – FIRST LOOK!

The new Chrome Soft X LS will also be available with Triple Tack technology in both white and yellow for those of you looking for an easy way to line-up your putts on the green.

The addition of the Chrome Soft X LS to Callaway’s line-up ensures that there is a Callaway golf ball to suit every golfer. Although this new model might end up being a great fit for some of you reading this, it is likely that the standard Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X models will remain the most popular and best suited option for the majority of you.

• REVIEW – Callaway Epic 21 drivers

The X LS, therefore, is perhaps best suited to the low-handicap players among you who want to hit longer, straighter drives, find some added distance with their irons and attack the pin with confidence.

Available: 1 April
Price: £39.99 (per dozen)

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Callaway

Related Articles - Callaway Chrome Soft

Related Articles - Callaway Chrome Soft X

Related Articles - Callaway golf balls

Related Articles - Balls

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Tiger Woods does not remember driving following crash
“It’s impossible to struggle in silence” – Jordan Spieth opens up on tour woes
Top Scottish school launches golf programme
Official: Golfers are the ANGRIEST sports fans on social media
Gordon Sherry: Union blunder hindered my Masters prep

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s wise words for ex-pro Steven Rettie
Watch
See all videos right arrow