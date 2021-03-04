Callaway Chrome Soft X LS – FIRST LOOK!

What we have here is the Callaway golf ball for those of you who love to bomb it off the tee and are looking to maximise your distance, all while not sacrificing on spin and control around the greens.



In order to create such a ball, Callaway has taken its tour-quality Chrome Soft X and lowered the spin profile to deliver maximum distance.

The high speed core design within the Chrome Soft X LS is the engine behind the remarkable speed this golf ball delivers. It is larger than its Chrome Soft counterpart to promote more ball speed and distance through the bag.



This core also works in tandem with the mantle system to ensure consistent launch and spin rates.

The mantle system is, unsurprisingly, also designed for high ball speeds. The soft inner mantle (the red layer) and a highly resilient firm outer mantle (black layer) work together to generate fast speed off the clubface and is specifically designed to increase total distance.



The extremely durable and thin urethane cover is what makes the Chrome Soft X LS a true ‘tour’ ball, promoting maximum greenside spin and control.



The advanced dimple design, meanwhile, reduces drag for, yes you guessed it, more distance and its aerodynamic design delivers a consistent and penetrating flight.



The new Chrome Soft X LS will also be available with Triple Tack technology in both white and yellow for those of you looking for an easy way to line-up your putts on the green.

The addition of the Chrome Soft X LS to Callaway’s line-up ensures that there is a Callaway golf ball to suit every golfer. Although this new model might end up being a great fit for some of you reading this, it is likely that the standard Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X models will remain the most popular and best suited option for the majority of you.



The X LS, therefore, is perhaps best suited to the low-handicap players among you who want to hit longer, straighter drives, find some added distance with their irons and attack the pin with confidence.

Available: 1 April

Price: £39.99 (per dozen)