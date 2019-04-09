Callaway Chrome Soft X – Now with Triple Track Technology

In recent months you have probably noticed Phil Mickelson using a golf ball with some distinctive alignment lines on it; that ball is the new Chrome Soft X ball featuring Callaway’s Triple Track Technology.

This ball, with its advanced alignment lines, was debuted on Tour by Phil and helped him to win the 2019 A&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

I’m sure many of you are wondering what it is these lines actually do. At the beginning of the year Callaway launched its ERC Soft golf ball, which introduced us to Triple Track, a technology designed to improve you alignment and accuracy.



Callaway has utilised Vernier Acuity Precision, the same visual technology used to land planes on aircraft carriers, to help improve alignment compared to a regular side stamp alignment aid.



So, if you are looking for as much help as possible on the greens and struggle to line up your putts, the Chrome Soft X with Triple Track Technology is one golf ball you should definitely be considering.



Triple Track only helps to add to the tour-proven performance, incredible soft feel and exceptional mis-hit forgiveness that the Chrome Soft X provides.



Everything about the latest incarnation of the Chrome Soft has been improved as a result of Callaway innovating every layer of the ball, from their groundbreaking Graphene Dual SoftFast Core to the premium urethane cover.

As a result you will experience a very fast and soft-feeling ball with high launch and low spin off the driver for long distance, more workability from tee-to-green, and incredible shot-stopping spin with increased control from irons and wedges.



That's why many of the world’s best players including Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari and Xander Schauffele are using it to win on Tour.

Available: April 19

Price: £39.99