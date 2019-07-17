Callaway Epic Forged Irons unveiled

Callaway has released details of what it calls “arguably one of its most beautiful irons ever” with the launch of Epic Forged, an ultra-premium, meticulously crafted, and finely engineered multi-material design.

The new irons are in addition to the brand new Epic Flash Hybrids, also unveiled today.



Here’s what the brand is saying about these sleek-looking irons.

Every surface, detail and technology of the Epic Irons package has been created to exacting standards and precision to deliver exceptional feel, a beautiful, pure sound at impact with the ball, and premium distance and playability characteristics thanks to a wealth of proprietary Callaway technologies.

Forged from 1025 Carbon Steel, and finished in a luxurious Platinum Chrome sheen, Epic Forged Irons have been engineered featuring a dynamic Suspended Tungsten Core – the first time this has been achieved in a Callaway forging.

Each custom tungsten weight, which allows for the CG in each head to be precisely positioned to control launch, has been wrapped in a TPU over-mold and then suspended with Callaway’s patented Urethane Microspheres.

The microsphere technology removes unwanted impact vibration from each head without slowing the performance of an astonishingly thin and fast 360 Face Cup.



Dr. Alan Hocknell, Senior Vice President of Research and Development, Callaway Golf, said: “The Epic Forged Irons offer golfers a sublimely satisfying feel at impact with incredible distance capability. They will be a market-leader in terms of ball speed. We have created an unbelievable performance combination here, and a remarkable achievement in golf club design and engineering.”

Providing spin and control in the mid and long irons, Callaway has implemented a new VFT (variable face thickness) pattern to promote consistent spin rates and ball speeds.



In the short irons, a metal-injection molded tungsten weight has been resistance-welded higher in the body to control trajectory and allow for aggressive shot-making.

To complete the performance package, ultra-premium components have been selected to match the exceptional look and feel of Epic Forged. Aerotech Steelfiber FC and Mitsubishi Tensei AV Silver shaft options are available to optimise feel and control, and Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align Silver Grips, complete the set.

Epic Forged highlights:

Ultra-premium forged design for pure sound and feel

Incredibly pure feel, with exceptional sound and turf interaction at impact from a Forged 1025 Carbon Steel body. Patented urethane microspheres comprehensively absorb unwanted vibration without slowing the face.

Controlled Launch and Distance from a Suspended Tungsten Core

For the first time in a forged iron, the Suspended Tungsten Core suspends the custom tungsten weight using Urethane Microspheres, precisely positioning the CG.

36--Face Cup for Industry-Leading Ball Speeds

The 360 Face Cup employs a shallow, flexible rim around the perimeter of the face that flexes and releases at impact to promote fast ball speed

Spin Control VFT for Consistent Distance

To provide spin and control in the mid and long irons, a new VFT pattern has been used to promote consistent ball speeds and spin rates.





Ultra-Premium Components

Available in stock Aerotech Steelfiber FC and Mitsubishi Tensei AV Silver shaft options, and Golf Pride Tour Velvet Grips.



Available August 9

Price £1,999 (4-PW)

