REVIEW – "Callaway Epic drivers deliver astonishing speed"

Callaway’s new Epic drivers have been engineered to be fast… VERY FAST.



Callaway has been pushing the speed limit of driver design ever since it launched its original Epic drivers in 2017 and their revolutionary Jailbreak technology.



These drivers were incredibly popular both on tour and in the hands of us mere mortals thanks to the incredible speed and performance they delivered.

Now, Callaway is promising another huge leap in speed thanks to its new Jailbreak A.I. Speed Frame.

The new Jailbreak architecture serves to improve stability within the body of driver in the horizontal and torsional direction, to go along with the vertical stiffening that ‘traditional’ Jailbreak delivered.



Couple that with Callaway’s A.I.-designed Flash Face, and what you have, according to Callaway, is “a new formula for speed that doesn’t even seem possible.”

So let’s put that formula to the test.

Put simply, the speed on offer with these new drivers is astonishing.

It was abundantly clear to me that the work Callaway has put into developing its new Jailbreak A.I. Speed Frame technology has paid off.

Testing extensively both out on the golf course and with my SkyTrak launch monitor I was seeing very high ball speeds and great distance from the tee.

When struck out of the middle the ball speed is fantastic, making the Epic Speed one of, if not the fastest driver I have ever tested.

It is, however, no less than I would expect from Callaway given how fast its driver designs have been in recent years.

What makes these new Epic drivers special is the consistency of the speed on offer across such a large portion of the face. Even on some quite major mishits I was only seeing a minimal drop in ball speed.

The Jailbreak A.I. Speed Frame and Flash Face SS21 combine so effectively to maintain your speed, resulting in consistently longer tee shots.



The spin robustness of the Flash Face is another feature that really stood out for me. Again, even on mishits you can expect steady spin rates and a consistent launch.

All of this combined makes the Epic drivers not only long, but also ideal when trying to keep your ball in the fairway.

There are three models to choose from with the new Epic line-up, the Epic Speed, Epic MAX and Epic MAX LS.

If its pure, unadulterated distance you are looking for then the Epic Speed will be the option for you.

Its Cyclone Aero Shape should help to give you some additional clubhead speed to boost ball speed even further and help you in hitting bombs.

On the forgiveness charts it's sits in the middle of this three strong line-up, making it somewhat of a jack-of-all-trades.

I’m a big fan of the traditional look of this driver down at address, with its fairly compact footprint and rounded off edges. It is an aesthetic that will suit the eye if just about every golfer.

Although the Epic Speed is the poster boy for Callaway in 2021, I reckon a fair chunk of you will gravitate towards the Epic MAX.

Designed with greater forgiveness in mind, it is such an easy-to-hit driver.

With a larger, more confidence-inspiring shape, the MAX model has a deeper CG (centre of gravity) placement and higher MOI to really help you off the tee.



Callaway is labelling it the “most forgiving Epic driver ever” and I can see why.

It launches into the sky with consummate ease and the level of forgiveness on shots struck across the face is top notch. This is a true fairway finder.

The inclusion of Callaway’s Adjustable Perimeter Weighting will suit those of you who love to tinker with your driver and those who are looking to try and create as much draw bias as possible.

All of that, while boasting the incredible speed boosting technologies of Jailbreak A.I. Speed Frame and Flash Face, makes the MAX a dead cert winner for any of who decide to test it.

As someone who gamed both the Epic Flash Sub Zero and MAVRIK Sub Zero drivers, I think it’s fair to say Callaway has developed quite the knack over the past few years of producing drivers that I absolutely love.



The Sub Zero model, however, is no more. In its place we now have the Epic MAX LS.

Unsurprisingly this was the model for me. Its lower spin characteristics allowed me to really maximise my distance and performance, while its slight fade bias, compared to the slight draw bias of the Speed and MAX models, just suited my eye perfectly.



The combination of low spin within an ultra-high MOI head is why I used both of the LS’ predecessors and is once again the reason why I love this new design.

It’s a better player’s dream driver but can also be effectively used by mid handicappers if they are looking for spin reduction.

Across the three models there is an option to suit every golfer and, no matter which on you go for, you can expect to see gains in speed and performance.

All three look great down at address and the sound and feel is exactly what I look for in a driver, a fairly muted, dull thwack.

So far so good for the Epic drivers. The only minor area where they fall flat in my book is in the detailing. The Green and White colour scheme just isn’t my cup of tea, but neither were the colour schemes of the Epic Flash or MAVRIK drivers.

That is why I would once again go down the Callaway Customs route, which allows you to personalise your driver using 12 different colour options.

Final thoughts

Callaway is once again showcasing its determination to be at the forefront of driver design and ball speed with this third incarnation of the Epic family.

The abundance of advanced technologies that power each model are truly ground-breaking.

For my money, these are some of the fastest drivers I have ever tested. I challenge any of you to go and get fitted for one and not be blown away by the speed and incredible all-round performance on offer.

Available: 18 February

Prices: £499