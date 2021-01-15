search
Callaway Epic Speed & Epic MAX fairways – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Callaway Epic Speed & Epic MAX fairways – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame15 January, 2021
Callaway are calling these new fairways a “fundamental shift” in the fairway wood category. And by that, they mean faster, longer and straighter. 

According to the brand, this is possible because they have set “a new bar in ball speed technologies”. The new fairways comes in a Epic Speed and Epic Max version.

• Callaway Apex 21 irons – FIRST LOOK!

Callaway tech boffins used A.I. to design a completely new Jailbreak system which spreads and angles the new Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades.

• Callaway Apex MB irons – FIRST LOOK!

Along with stiffening the body, the new design improves the stability in the horizontal and torsional direction as well. This, says Callaway, gives ‘exceptional’ ball speeds across the face.

Every model and face has been uniquely designed using advanced AI. The proven ball speed design puts even greater emphasis on center and off-centre ball speeds.

The face is made from high strength C300 Maraging Steel that gives strength and flexibility while the Face Cup gives you speed and spin consistency across the face.

• Jon Rahm signs with Callaway

We all want a solid ball flight we can work with when it comes to fairways and the new Epic Speed doesn’t disappoint. The CG is forward for a strong ball flight and will deliver what Callaway describes as “outstanding spin robustness”, which we like the sound of.

• REVIEW – "Callaway Epic drivers deliver astonishing speed"

With a new leading edge design in the Speed version, you’ll get driver-like performance.

The Max version comes in an oversized head shape, which is what the vast majority of golfers will lean towards, with it being easier to hit. The main difference here is the oversized head with the shallow face and low leading edge. Launch and spin are also workable via 2g and 14g weights.

Available: February 18
Prices: £299

