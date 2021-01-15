Callaway Epic Speed, Epic MAX & EPIC MAX LS drivers – FIRST LOOK!

Callaway is labelling its Epic drivers as the brand’s “fastest ever,” and it is all thanks to its incredible new Jailbreak A.I. Speed Frame technology.



It was four years ago that Callaway unveiled its first Epic drivers and the brilliant Jailbreak technology that powered them to incredible ball speeds.

Jailbreak was a brilliant breakthrough that, in recent years, has helped to cement the brand’s reputation for producing some of the fastest drivers in the game.



The two titanium bars behind the face served to stiffen the connection between the crown and sole of the driver, resulting in more energy being returned to the ball at impact for higher ball speeds and more consistent balls speeds for greater distance.

Now, with the help of the brand’s growing A.I. expertise, we have the all-new Jailbreak A.I. Speed Frame.

By applying Artificial Intelligence, this new structure improves stability in the horizontal and torsional direction as well. The result is exceptional ball speeds across the entire face.

But that’s not all.

This new Jailbreak system is then combined Callaway’s A.I.-designed Flash Face, which is specifically engineered to optimise the Speed Frame, to promote fast speeds across a more expansive area. Put simply, you can expect a staggering amount of speed and distance from a huge sweetspot.

Each Flash Face and each head shape are uniquely engineered, with the super strength titanium promoting maximum speed, forgiveness and spin robustness for incredible consistency.

The hard work of improving its driver designs didn’t end there for Callaway.

In order to enhance forgiveness even further, the engineers have increased the role of its proprietary Triaxial carbon fibre tech. It now covers a larger portion of the crown and toe, leading to weight savings of over 16 grams vs a titanium crown.



The saved weight is then redistributed to enhance forgiveness versus the previous MAVRIK designs, while an additional Triaxial carbon toe patch adds draw bias while saving weight to promote a powerful shot shape within the Epic Speed model.

There are three models to choose from, the aforementioned Epic Speed, Epic MAX and Epic MAX LS.

Callaway is labelling the Epic Speed its fastest ever thanks to its Cyclone Aero shaping.

First introduced in MAVRIK last year, this aerodynamically efficient head construction promotes lower drag for higher clubhead speed.

The reason why Callaway says it is able to design such a fast shape is because of the unconventional forgiveness afforded to them by the combination of its Jailbreak A.I. Speed Frame and Flash Face SS21 technologies.

Next up let’s take a look at the Epic MAX.

As the name would suggest, this is the most forgiving model within the new line-up and the “most forgiving Epic driver ever.”

With this driver Callaway focussed on trying to create a perfect blend of maximum ball speed with maximum forgiveness.

It has a larger, more drawn back footprint when compared to the Epic Speed model, which allowed the engineers to place more mass low and back within the head.

Couple that with the lighter, stronger Triaxial Carbon material, that saves over 19 grams of weight vs. titanium, and what you have is a remarkably high launching and forgiving driver.

The Epic MAX’s exceptional combination of a deep CG, draw bias and higher MOI will promote a tighter downrange dispersion for just about any golfer and will lead to straighter drives.



Plus, you will have also noticed that the Max offers greater scope for adjustability thanks to its Adjustable Perimeter Weighting.

With a 17g sliding rear weight, you can promote the ball flight you want to see, and, when combined with the OptiFit hosel, the Epic MAX provides up to 20 yards of shot shape correction.

Completing the trio is the Epic MAX LS.

Designed primarily with mid- to-low handicap players in mind, this model is for those who want more speed, a neutral ball flight and forgiveness in a lower spin, high MOI package.

Like its counterparts, it too features Jailbreak A.I. Speed Frame and Flash Face SS21 for extraordinary ball speed, forgiveness and spin robustness, and a larger coverage of Triaxial carbon on the crown and toe to enhance forgiveness.

Where it really sets itself apart is in its shaping and spin characteristics.

The MAX LS is the most fade capable driver in the Epic family, and Adjustable Perimeter Weighting provides up to 13 yards of shot shape correction to fine tune ball flight.

It effectively takes the place that has been held by the Sub Zero models in recent years, delivering ultra-high MOI with the lower spin that better players will typically to gravitate towards.

The new Epic line-up of drivers looks set to once again raise the performance bar thanks to Callaway’s new formula for speed, question is, do they deliver the goods?

Find out by reading my full review here.

Available: 18 February

Prices: £499