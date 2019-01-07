Callaway ERC Soft ball - FIRST LOOK!

The all-new Callaway ERC Soft golf ball, released today, boasts a new hybrid cover and the brand’s revolutionary Graphene-infused Dual SoftFast Core to make it their longest golf ball whilst retaining a soft feel.



Callaway hold themselves to the exceptionally high standards set by Ely Reeves Callaway, a visionary who powers their passion for developing revolutionary products.



This completely new golf ball is a perfect example of that.

This innovative design sets a new standard for distance-enhancing performance from Callaway, a ball they think is so special that there’s only one name worthy of stamping on its cover… ERC Soft.



• Callaway Apex 19 irons - FIRST LOOK!

ERC Soft is Callaway longest golf ball AND it’s designed for soft feel, and increased control around the green. This is an exceptionally high level of performance for a distance ball that it’s made possible by the groundbreaking new 'hybrid cover'.

The cover is made from a new blend of materials that delivers a level of performance that sits between traditional ionomer and urethane golf balls.



• Callaway Epic Flash drivers – FIRST LOOK!

The incredibly soft multi-material cover promotes fast ball speeds for long



• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Flash driver is an "out and out distance machine"



distance through the bag, and great feel. Around the green, meanwhile, it’s engineered to create noticeably higher spin for excellent control, allowing you to play aggressively on approach shots and in your short game.

It isn’t simply that new cover, however, that helps to give you fantastic distance and feel.

Last year, in an industry first, Callaway introduced its new Chrome Soft and its revolutionary Graphene infused Dual SoftFast Core. Graphene is the strongest material on earth and was the driving force behind the improved speed and overall performance the latest iteration of Chrome Soft delivered.



• What is Callaway's Flash Face and how does it work?

This premium technology carries over into the ERC Soft. It features Callaway’s largest Graphene infused Dual SoftFast Core. The high tech core maximises compression energy for extremely fast ball speeds, while also promoting low spin off the driver and high launch for longer distance, as well as increased greenside control.

Rounding out the new technologies is new-patented Triple Track Tech. Don’t think for a second, however, that these lines are simply painted on at random.

Callaway has utilised Vernier Acuity Precision, the same visual technology used to land planes on aircraft carriers, to help improve alignment compared to a regular side stamp alignment aid.

So, if you are feeling the need for speed why not get your hands on a dozen of these incredibly fast and soft ball when they land on the shelves.

Available: February 8

Price: £34.99

Colour options: White, Yellow