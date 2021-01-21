Callaway ERC Soft golf ball – FIRST LOOK!

Say hello to the all-new ERC Soft – Callaway’s longest golf ball with soft feel, built for increased control around the green.



An upgrade on the 2018 of the ball and aimed at all types of golfers, the ERC Soft is packed full of innovative technology designed to help you hit the ball further without sacrificing the feel and workability those tricky shots close to and around the green demand.

Chief amongst those innovations is the High Energy Core that promotes maximum speed and total performance from tee to green.

• Jon Rahm signs with Callaway

• Register for the virtual Scottish Golf Show

These properties are enhanced by a new ‘Hybrid Cover’ made with a PARALOID Impact Modifier from the Dow Chemical Company.

This high performance, multi-material construction promotes high launch and low spin for long distance, along with great feel in a durable offering.

Around the green it provides outstanding control, so you can play aggressively on approach shots, and in your short game.

• Callaway Apex irons – FIRST LOOK!

• Callaway Apex hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

Completing the impressive design, a High Speed Mantle works with the core and cover to further enhance ball speed and greenside control, whilst the popular Triple Track alignment utilises Vernier Hyper Acuity to help you choose the right line for better putting accuracy.



If you’re looking for a new ball for 2021 that delivers on all fronts for all golfers, you’d do well to give the Callaway ERC Soft a look.

Available: March 23, 2021

RRP: £36.99

