Callaway JAWS Full Toe wedges – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Callaway JAWS Full Toe wedges – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame10 August, 2021
Callaway JAWS Full Toe wedges
Callaway Jaws Full Toe 1

Callaway is labelling its latest short game armaments as ‘an absolute spin machine’ thanks to some incredible technologies.

The JAWS Full Toe is designed to give you control on all types of wedge shots, from chips, pitches, flops, bunker shots, and full shots into the green.

• The Epic Old Course Experience

The incredible spin on offer stems from full face JAWS grooves, ‘the most aggressive groove in golf’ according to Callaway. The grooves have been extended across the face to provide spin anywhere that you make contact.

Jaws Full Toe Wedge 2021 Studio 8497 1030X1030 1

For the first time in a Callaway wedges, a raw face has been incorporated. This, along with offset groove-in-groove technology increase surface roughness to give you the spin and control you need to pull off every shot around the greens.

• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS

Beyond spin, Jaws Full Toe offers supreme greenside versatility. The Full Toe shape and a specialised C&dash;Grind make bunker shots, high flop shots, and short pitches and chips easy to hit, from any lie you might come across.

This wedge is built to perform on mid and full wedge shots too, with great turf interaction through the ball so you have the confidence to attack the pin.

You can also expect enhanced control on those full wedge shots. The JAWS toe pad pushes the CG higher, for a design that creates a lower, more controlled trajectory.

Jaws Full Toe Wedges 2021 Studio 8 Scaled 600X600

A new Variable Weight Port System, meanwhile, moves the CG away from the hosel for solid contact and enhanced feel.

• Odyssey White Hot OG putters – FIRST LOOK!

These wedges are designed to allow you to be as imaginative as possible with your shot selection around the greens, and its all possible owing to the lofty levels of spin and control they deliver.

Available: September 9
Price: £159

