Callaway JAWS MD5 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

As the name may suggest, the new JAWS MD5 wedges deliver serious bite.

That shot-stopping bite comes courtesy of work carried out by Callaway Golf's Chief Wedge Designer Roger Cleveland and his R&D team.

A new JAWS Groove takes spin and control to the next level.

The JAWS groove dramatically differs from the previous design in the Mack Daddy 4 wedges. The walls, edges and angles are milled into the face with extreme precision to achieve the sharpest edges and tightest tolerances ever achieved by Callaway.



To go along with such aggressive spin performance, the MD5 also boasts a visually striking appearance, excellent feel and the kind of versatility you need when trying to get yourself up and down from tricky spots around the green.

The JAWS MD5’s new JAWS groove is designed to a 37˚ wall angle, an extreme difference vs. the 5˚ used in MD4.

This elevates the groove-edge sharpness to a new level, for maximum grip and spin from all types of lies. JAWS grooves are particularly effective from 80 yards and in, producing the “one hop and stop” trajectory we all want to see.

JAWS MD5 also incorporates Groove-In-Groove tech. Three raised micro-ridges are featured between each groove, adding grip to the ball’s cover to increase spin on a variety of shots.



This combination of JAWS grooves plus micro-grooves provides 84 different contact points to promote more spin.

The spin on offer with these wedges has to be sampled to be believed.

Callaway’s Chief Wedge Designer, Roger Cleveland, has, in his 23 years in the industry, honed in the ability to create a great wedge shape. He has worked his magic again with the MD5, which is appealing from all angles, especially behind the ball, whether it’s square or open.

The 46˚ to 52˚ wedges are slightly smaller compared to the wedges lofted 54˚ and above, to create a natural progression from your short-irons to your highest lofted wedges.

The soft feel of the MD5 comes courtesy of the 8620 mild carbon steel construction and a precisely located Center of Gravity.

The new Low-bounce W Grind is a direct result of Tour player feedback. Tour pros asked for a new grind that would offer increased playability around the green while still allowing them to employ the sole’s entire bounce on full shots and Roger delivered the goods yet again. The new W Grind is available in two lofts: 58˚ and 60˚.



Also, an updated C-grind increases versatility around the green by reducing the bounce angle, widening the middle section of the sole and increasing the heel relief, which is especially helpful for those of you who like to play flop shots.

Finally, JAWS MD5 will be available in Callaway Customs with 10 colour zones and new medallion paint-fill colour options and stamping choices, giving you more ways than ever to personalise each wedge and make it your own.

Available: September 20

Price: £149