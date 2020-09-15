Callaway Mack Daddy CB– The ultimate user-friendly wedge???

Plenty of you wouldn’t ever consider playing a blade-style iron, so why would you opt for a blade-style wedge that is primarily designed for the better players and tour pros?



The new Callaway Mack Daddy CB wedge has been built to offer the forgiveness of a cavity back, game-improvement design but with the precision, consistency and spin of those blade-style wedges.



• Callaway JAWS MD5 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

The Mack Daddy CB allows you to seamlessly blend game-improvement irons and wedges into your set.

With a deep cavity back, slightly larger head and thicker topline, you’ll have the confidence of an iron with the control of a wedge.

The Mack Daddy CB features two sole grinds, both engineered to promote consistency.



• CHROME SOFT vs CHROME SOFT X – How good are Callaway’s 2020 tour golf balls?

In the lower lofts, a full sole provides iron-like turf interaction with moderate bounce.

In the mid and higher lofts, a modified W Grind enhances bounce to add forgiveness out of bunkers and thick rough.

The modified W Grind is designed with a low leading edge if you need to open the face.

These grinds make the Mack Daddy CB surprisingly versatile for such a chunky wedge and are partly why they are a much better option than iron-set matching wedges.

The other piece of the puzzle is Callaway’s JAWS grooves. These provide precise edge sharpness on every groove for maximum grip and spin from all types of lies.

On the sand wedge and lob wedge, the JAWS groove extends across the face to provide spin no matter where you hit it.



• WHICH DRIVER IS BEST AT FIXING A SLICE??? - Callaway Big Bertha B21 vs MAVRIK Max

Adding to the appeal is KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 105 shaft, which provides all the benefits of one of the most popular wedges shafts in the game, in a new lighter weight.

For those players who use graphite shafts in their irons, Callaway is providing an all-new graphite offering: the KBS Hi-Rev G, in both 60g and 80g.



• Callaway Big Bertha B-21 fairways & hybrids – FIRST LOOK!



Seen as many of you use game-improvement, cavity back irons it makes a lot more sense for you to put a wedge like the Mack Daddy CB in your bag as opposed to the blade-style JAWS MD5 or an iron set matching wedge.



So why not make a life a little easier for yourself around the greens and give this wedge a bash.



Available: 24 September

Price: £119