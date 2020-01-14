Callaway MAVRIK Fairways and Hybrids - FIRST LOOK!

If you like the look of the new Callaway MAVRIK driver, you’re going to want to give the MAVRIK fairways and hybrids a hit, too.



Like the driver equivalent, the new MAVRIK fairways and hybrids include the brand’s unique A.I.-designed Flash Face that is said to work “specifically” with the size, shape and CG location of each head. According to Callaway, this promotes optimum speed and spin.



These clubs, which replace the Rogue line, are the first Callaway fairways and hybrids to feature “fully optimised” A.I. technology, meaning they’re much better at giving you faster ball speeds across a larger face area.

MAVRIK Fairways

The Flash Face SS20 is developed for remarkably fast ball speed, and MAVRIK’s speed characteristics are enhanced through a unique steel face construction. This material, C300 maraging steel, is exceptionally strong and resilient at impact, which the brand says results in “high ball speeds that extend well across the face”.

A.I. also had a hand in the improved Face Cup, which is where you get all the speed from in the face. As we’ve seen before, Jailbreak tech promotes across the entire face by using two internal bars that join the crown to the sole. This stabilises and stiffens these sections, making the face work to your advantage.

Callaway’s R&D team used extensive testing to develop a progressive leading-edge geometry for each face. The standard MAVRIK is their fastest fairway, with a large and expansive hitting area that’s made for a high launch with a flat trajectory. In the Sub Zero model, the tighter leading edge gives you more workability. And, in the MAX head, the lowered leading edge provides better performance on shots that are hit lower on the face.

You can also fine-tune your club with interchangeable weights. These allow you to tweak and optimise launch angle, spin and bias settings.

MAVRIK Hybrids

Callaway are calling this the “most technologically advanced hybrid face” they have ever designed. A.I. has been used to develop a different face design for every loft, promoting an optimal combination of speed, launch angle and spin rate. The big plus is that these are the first Callaway hybrids to feature fully-optimised A.I. faces.

Again, you get the benefit of Jailbreak tech alongside the ease of a hybrid design. This hybrid offering gives you a superb choice of hybrid style, from easier launch to a more penetrating ball flight.



The Standard model has a mid-size head with a square toe. The Max version is similar to the Standard but with a larger body and deeper CG for higher MOI (that means it is easier to launch). The Pro model, meanwhile, is more compact and has a smaller profile, shallower face and cambered sole, which is what better players look for.

Price: £269 Fairway, £249 Hybrid