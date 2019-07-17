Callaway reveal new Epic Flash Hybrids

Callaway has today released details of its new Epic Flash Hybrids line, saying they have engineered “many of their most advanced technologies to deliver total performance for enhanced distance and forgiveness”.

We haven’t hit them yet, so here’s what the brand is saying about the new models.

Epic Flash Hybrids are all about ball speed and by using Callaway’s innovative Jailbreak Technology, featuring two internal bars that link the crown with the sole to stiffen the face and transfer more energy at impact, they promote maximum distance on every shot.

New Metal-Injected Molding (MIM’ed) tungsten weights have been designed into each pear-shaped head to optimise launch and ball flight characteristics. One is precisely positioned inside the hybrid, and a second is located on the sole to perfectly manage swing weight.

This process uses finely powder metal, significantly heavier than steel, to create precision engineered parts that are then strategically set to improve the performance of each club.



For the first time in a Hybrid, Callaway also uses its innovative and proprietary Triaxial Carbon fabric, called T2C, in the crown – the same material used in Epic Flash Drivers.

Its tighter weave allows further weight to be removed from the crown and redistributed lower and deeper within the head to promote an easy launch, increase forgiveness and enhance both distance and accuracy on miss-hit shots.

“A wide spectrum of playing abilities will see significant performance gains from these new hybrids, which sit between our current Big Bertha and Apex product lines, and will most likely appeal to the 6-15 handicap range. They also perfectly complement our Epic Flash Drivers and Fairways,” said Dr Alan Hocknell, Senior Vice President of Research & Development, Callaway Golf.



A new, lighter OptiFit 3 Hosel offers total adjustability giving golfers the opportunity to precisely dial in their optimal ball flight and preferred shot shape.

Available in 3H, 4H, 5H and 6H models, the Epic Flash Hybrids are completed with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Silver shaft (mid launch, mid spin profile).

Epic Flash Hybrid highlights:

Fast ball speeds from Jailbreak Technology and an ultra-thin Face Cup

Jailbreak Technology incorporates two internal bars that stiffen the body, placing more impact load on the face to promote fast ball speed and long distance.

Enhanced launch and trajectory control from MIM’ed tungsten weighting

Precisely shaped MIM’ed tungsten weight optimises CG for launch and control while an external MIM’ed weight precisely dials in swingweight.

Controlled launch and more forgiveness from a T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown

Lighter Triaxial Carbon fabric has a tighter weave; the weight it saves versus a steel crown is redistributed within the head to lower the CG for a controlled launch, and to raise MOI.

Optimised adjustability and control

New, lighter OptiFit 3 Hosel makes it easier to dial in launch and optimal ball flight. A premium Mitsubishi Tensei AV Silver shaft offers mid launch and spin profile.

Available August 9

Price £279