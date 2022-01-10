New Callaway Rogue ST irons "push boundaries of innovation"

Callaway irons are always packed with groundbreaking innovations. The all-new Rogue ST family is no different.



This four-strong line-up has been engineered with golfers of all abilities in mind, with a focus on two key things: improving your performance and giving you more distance than ever before.



Every facet of these irons have either been re-invented, refined or improved by Callaway’s engineers to push the boundaries of innovation.

The standout technology within the Rogue ST family is the all-new High Strength 450 AI-designed Flash Face Cup. That's right, Callaway has decided to move away from 17-4 stainless steel faces to unlock greater performance and speed.



A legitimate first for the golf industry, this new face design delivers more ball speed - and, crucially, improved ball speed consistency - as the stronger 450 alloy has allowed Callaway to make the face even thinner.



Callaway has also applied a new AI Face Optimisation. Unique for each model and loft, this creates spin rate consistency across the face, high launch and improved COR, to go along with a more controlled angle of descent to help hold greens.

The improvements don’t stop there.



New precision tungsten weighting, up to 62g in the MAX model (a 260% increase over MAVRIK), provides improved launch conditions and also maximises speed across the face.



Callaway's R&D team has also paid close attention to the feel of the new Rogue ST irons. The brand’s patented urethane microspheres are now pushed further up the face (up to the sixth groove) to enhance sound and deliver pure feel without sacrificing ball speed.



With four models to choose from, you might be a little unsure as to which one is the best fit for your game.

Allow me to clear things up for you...

Rogue ST MAX

Engineered to fit the widest range of golfers, the Rogue ST MAX offer a fantastic blend of speed, forgiveness and all-around iron performance. With refined game-improvement shaping and the strongest lofts in the Rogue ST family, it is the most powerful option.

Rogue ST MAX OS

The MAX OS has been specifically designed for mid-to-high handicappers who are looking to get the most out of their irons. The oversized shaping, wide soles, enhanced offset and thicker topline make launching these irons a piece of cake and will provide you with the utmost confidence.



Rogue ST MAX OS LITE

Almost a carbon copy of the MAX OS, the LITE model features more loft, lighter shafts and lighter swingweights to make these Callaway’s highest-launching and easiest-to-swing Rogue ST irons.

Rogue ST Pro

Designed with low-to-mid single-digit handicappers in mind, the Pro model is noticeably different to its Rogue ST siblings, despite boasting the same technologies. Designed using a hollow body construction, the more compact and workable shape of the Rogue ST Pro delivers the look and feel of a player's performance iron, with the distance and forgiveness of a game improvement club.



Whatever way you look at, the Rogue ST irons family is remarkably strong, boasting the powerful tech that has long been a hallmark of Callaway irons as well as top-drawer shelf appeal.



It's safe to say Callaway has knocked it out of the park once again.



Available: March 4

Prices: Rogue ST MAX, MAX OS & MAX OS LITE- £849 (steel), £1,049 (graphite), Rogue ST Pro - £949 (steel), £1,149 (graphite)