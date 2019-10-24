Callaway Super Hybrid – FIRST LOOK!

Callaway’s latest innovation could revolutionise the way you approach your long game.



Chip Brewer, President & CEO of Callaway Golf, tasked his R&D team with creating a hybrid with all of the power of a fairway wood.



• Odyssey Stroke Lab Black putters – FIRST LOOK!

To achieve this, the engineering gurus at Callaway had to adopt a complete different approach when designing the all-new Super Hybrid that began with its titanium construction, something usually reserved for drivers and some fairway woods.

The High-Strength Titanium Face insert promotes fast, all-out speed and optimised spin and flight, the key components that lead to long distance.



• Callaway Epic Flash fairway woods – FIRST LOOK!



That fast insert is then combined with Callaway’s industry-leading Jailbreak Technology, the two internal bars stiffen the stronger all-titanium body, placing more impact load on the Face Insert for incredible ball speeds.

It’s a total distance machine, and with the stronger titanium construction Callaway has precisely positioned the CG to create a hybrid with a consistent, penetrating launch.



Using titanium throughout the body has also allowed for a substantially higher volume of tungsten to be placed into the heel and toe for increased MOI and a piercing ball flight.

The Super Hybrid also boasts Callaway’s T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown.

This New, lighter triaxial carbon fabric has a tighter weave that results in more saved weight versus a steel crown.



• Callaway JAWS MD5 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

That weight is then redistributed within the head to lower the CG for a controlled launch, and to raise MOI for consistent distance on off-centre hits.

Another big appeal of this new hybrid is its lighter OptiFit 3 hosel, which makes it even easier to dial in your launch for the ball flight you desire.

The Super Hybrid is a club that could easily slot into the bag of any type of golfer, from scratch to high handicaps thanks to the speed and forgiveness it offers.



• Steph Curry partners with Callaway

For the time being the Super Hybrid isn’t available in the UK but we anticipate it coming to these shores sometime fairly soon after its November 1 US release date.

So, if you want the distance of a fairway wood from a hybrid, and all of the playability it offers, then you need to consider putting this in your bag.

Available: TBC

Price: $319.99