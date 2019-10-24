search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearCallaway Super Hybrid – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Callaway Super Hybrid – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame23 October, 2019
Callaway Callaway Golf Callaway Super Hybrid Hybrids Chip Brewer New Gear
Callaway Super Hybrid 1

Callaway’s latest innovation could revolutionise the way you approach your long game.

Chip Brewer, President & CEO of Callaway Golf, tasked his R&D team with creating a hybrid with all of the power of a fairway wood.

• Odyssey Stroke Lab Black putters – FIRST LOOK!

To achieve this, the engineering gurus at Callaway had to adopt a complete different approach when designing the all-new Super Hybrid that began with its titanium construction, something usually reserved for drivers and some fairway woods. 

Callaway Super Hybrid 2

The High-Strength Titanium Face insert promotes fast, all-out speed and optimised spin and flight, the key components that lead to long distance.

• Callaway Epic Flash fairway woods – FIRST LOOK!

That fast insert is then combined with Callaway’s industry-leading Jailbreak Technology, the two internal bars stiffen the stronger all-titanium body, placing more impact load on the Face Insert for incredible ball speeds.

Callaway Super Hybrid 4

It’s a total distance machine, and with the stronger titanium construction Callaway has precisely positioned the CG to create a hybrid with a consistent, penetrating launch.

Using titanium throughout the body has also allowed for a substantially higher volume of tungsten to be placed into the heel and toe for increased MOI and a piercing ball flight.

The Super Hybrid also boasts Callaway’s T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown.

Callaway Super Hybrid 5

This New, lighter triaxial carbon fabric has a tighter weave that results in more saved weight versus a steel crown.

• Callaway JAWS MD5 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

That weight is then redistributed within the head to lower the CG for a controlled launch, and to raise MOI for consistent distance on off-centre hits.

Another big appeal of this new hybrid is its lighter OptiFit 3 hosel, which makes it even easier to dial in your launch for the ball flight you desire.

Callaway Super Hybrid 3

The Super Hybrid is a club that could easily slot into the bag of any type of golfer, from scratch to high handicaps thanks to the speed and forgiveness it offers.

• Steph Curry partners with Callaway

For the time being the Super Hybrid isn’t available in the UK but we anticipate it coming to these shores sometime fairly soon after its November 1 US release date.

So, if you want the distance of a fairway wood from a hybrid, and all of the playability it offers, then you need to consider putting this in your bag.

Available: TBC
Price: $319.99

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Callaway

Related Articles - Callaway Golf

Related Articles - Hybrids

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Woods ‘p***ed’ at Zozo Championship despite lead
A peek inside issue 175 of bunkered
Portugal Masters golf betting tips
Ping overturn golf club's 'absurd' decision
McIlroy responds to Brooks' controversial comments

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
See all videos right arrow