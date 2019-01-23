search
HomeGearCallaway Supersoft Magna – The game improvement golf ball

Gear

Callaway Supersoft Magna – The game improvement golf ball

By David Cunninghame20 January, 2019
Callawau Supersoft 1

Callaway has introduced a completely new ball, designed to make the game easier and more fun for beginners, high handicappers and juniors - the Supersoft Magna.

First off, let’s take a look at the new technology in the 2019 Supersoft before we get into how the Magna will help improve your golf.

Callaway Supersoft 2

The new Supersoft combines Callaway’s lowest compression with a new softer cover and optimized HEX Aerodynamics for lower drag. Together the soft compression and new low-spin HEX Aerodynamics pattern promote longer distance and straighter shots.

Around the green, meanwhile, the softer Trionomer cover generates greater shot-stopping spin and better feel to improve your short game performance.

In short, the new Supersoft is a long, straight distance ball that’s incredibly soft.

Callaway Supersoft 3

Its Magna sibling is an oversized ball that takes all of the super long, super straight, and super soft characteristics of Supersoft and packages them in a super easy-to-hit construction.

That’s right, it’s a larger, more forgiving golf ball that still conforms to the USGA Rules of Golf, and it’s designed for players who struggle with consistent solid contact, and those looking for more distance and easy launch.

The key to this is a higher Centre of Gravity that promotes the high launch and pleasing contact that you normally get when a ball is teed up. Callaway were able to achieve this by increasing the diameter of the golf ball but keeping the weight the same.

Callaway Supersoft 4

Supersoft Magna will give golfers, especially beginners and slow swing speed players, a lot more confidence with excellent feel, and long, straight distance.

Both the Supersoft and Magna come in white and yellow, with the standard ball also available in four Matte colour options.

Available: Now
Price: £22.99

