search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearCallaway Sure Out 2 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Callaway Sure Out 2 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame19 April, 2019
Callaway Callaway Sure Out 2 Callaway wedges Wedges Game Improvement New Gear
Sure Out 2

These new wedges from Callaway have been designed for one sole reason – to make getting up and down easier than ever before.

The Sure Out 2’s design makes any short game shot incredibly easy to play from the sand, fairway or rough. The key to its performance is the enhanced sole design with increased heel relief.

Sure Out 2 2

The clever sole design is coupled with a confidence-inspiring shape at address and aggressive full-face grooves to help your short game.

• Callaway Chrome Soft X – Now with Triple Track Technology

The Sure Out 2 is more playable than the original Sure Out wedge, regardless of what type of lie you are faced with.

Sure Out 2 4

Callaway has enhanced the sole to refine the bounce angle, and added more heel relief to make the face much easier to open up.

• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Flash driver is an "out and out distance machine"

The 17 full-face grooves, meanwhile, have an aggressive groove pattern to promote fast, shot-stopping spin.

Sure Out 2 3

Callaway also collaborated with Lamkin on a new grip design, with 3 “step down” markings for quick and effective shot selection, and ultimate distance control.

• Callaway Apex 19 irons - FIRST LOOK!

The loft offerings have also been expanded, with 56°, 58°, 60°, and 64° now available.

If you are looking for a tool to help you get over your greenside wedge woes then the Sure Out 2 might just be the thing you have been searching for.

Available: Now
Price: £119

Related Articles - Callaway

Related Articles - Callaway wedges

Related Articles - Wedges

Related Articles - Game Improvement

Related Articles - New Gear

Golf News

Ryder Cup wins major industry award
“It’s a possibility” – Woods confident of breaking Jack’s record
Paul McGinley 'disappointed' by Rory's Irish Open decision
Free clubs for Perthshire juniors thanks to Solheim Cup
MLB star breaks record for most golf holes played in 24 hours

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
See all videos right arrow