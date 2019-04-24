Callaway Sure Out 2 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

These new wedges from Callaway have been designed for one sole reason – to make getting up and down easier than ever before.



The Sure Out 2’s design makes any short game shot incredibly easy to play from the sand, fairway or rough. The key to its performance is the enhanced sole design with increased heel relief.

The clever sole design is coupled with a confidence-inspiring shape at address and aggressive full-face grooves to help your short game.



The Sure Out 2 is more playable than the original Sure Out wedge, regardless of what type of lie you are faced with.

Callaway has enhanced the sole to refine the bounce angle, and added more heel relief to make the face much easier to open up.



The 17 full-face grooves, meanwhile, have an aggressive groove pattern to promote fast, shot-stopping spin.

Callaway also collaborated with Lamkin on a new grip design, with 3 “step down” markings for quick and effective shot selection, and ultimate distance control.



The loft offerings have also been expanded, with 56°, 58°, 60°, and 64° now available.

If you are looking for a tool to help you get over your greenside wedge woes then the Sure Out 2 might just be the thing you have been searching for.

Available: Now

Price: £119