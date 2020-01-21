Callaway unveils next generation Chrome Soft & Chrome Soft X

Callaway has designed these new golf balls to elevate its Tour ball performance to the next level through game changing distance, incredible feel, and exceptional control.

Callaway is claiming that the incredible performance its 2020 editions of the Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X deliver is down to its continued commitment to improving its world-class golf ball manufacturing plant.



The brand invested upwards of $50 million (yes fifty) over the past three years to revitalise the facility in Chicopee, MA through incorporating modern machinery and materials to provide best-in-class innovation and performance in every golf ball category.

Callaway has reengineered every aspect and element in both balls for more speed off the tee, and longer distance off of every club in the bag.

With the Chrome Soft the core and mantle were completely redesigned, and how they interact to help elevate overall ball speed.

The high tech, graphene-infused Dual SoftFast Core maximises compression energy, from a significantly larger inner core, to provide higher launch and lower spin.

The high-speed mantle system features a new proprietary Ionomer to create a more efficient energy transfer from the Dual SoftFast Core. This mantle is a key component to consistent speed and a penetrating ball flight, from the driver all the way to your irons.



Chrome Soft is also synonymous with great feel, which is provided from a new thinner urethane cover. The soft Tour Urethane Cover is extremely resilient, and combines with the core & mantle system to achieve that soft feel you expect.

To complete the total performance package, Callaway optimised the aerodynamic design for longer distance and consistently higher ball flight.

All of these technologies are engineered to make this Callaway’s most advanced, longest Tour Ball.

The X model and its remarkable distance, meanwhile, starts with a new high speed core & Dual Mantle system.

The inner core in Chrome Soft X is significantly larger and generates high ball speeds, particularly off the driver and especially with higher swing speeds.

This solid core design is enclosed by the Dual Mantle, which works with the core to efficiently maximize compression energy at impact.



The Soft Inner Mantle and a highly resilient Firm Outer Mantle work together to generate increased ball speed off the club face.

This innovative system is specifically created to increase total distance.

Like its counterpart, more speed also comes from a new, thinner Tour Urethane Cover, while distance and trajectory is aided through a new aerodynamic pattern.



“We’ve reinvented Tour ball performance again with our new Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X,” said Dr. Alan Hocknell, Callaway SVP of R&D.

He continued, “redesigning both models from the inside out allows us to give golfers more of what they want in a Tour ball – long distance, great feel and a spin profile that promotes low spin on full shots and high spin around the green.”

Available: April 2

Price: £39.99