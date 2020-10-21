Callaway X Forged UT - FIRST LOOK!

The all-new X Forged UT irons are packed with Callaway’s best technologies in a confidence-inspiring, hollow body construction to provide better players with a brilliant option from the tee and when faced with long approach shots.



Utility irons have the tough task basically being two clubs in one.

First off, they have to be incredibly reliable from the tee, a real go-to club when you need to hit the fairway.



Secondly, it has to be versatile and precise enough to allow you to nail those long approach shots into the green, setting up a birdie or perhaps an eagle putt.

The all-new Callaway X Forged UT, you’ll be glad to hear, ticks both of these boxes with ease and it’s all thanks to its advanced construction.



• The Callaway Big Bertha REVA range caters specifically for women

To deliver the kind of speed and distance you need at the long end of your bag Callaway’s A.I.-designed Flash Face Cup creates a sophisticated face architecture that deliver high ball speeds with outstanding spin robustness, so plenty of distance and great consistency.

A utility iron also has to launch the ball into the air with consummate ease. Thanks to external MIM’d tungsten weighting, the centre of gravity has been precisely located to give that high launching, stable trajectory.



• WATCH - MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???



This tungsten weighting combines with the longer blade length and wider sole versus a traditional long iron to provide the forgiveness and control that makes utilities so user-friendly.

What helps to separate this new X Forged UT apart from previous Callaway utility irons and others on the market it’s the soft feel it delivers.



• CHROME SOFT vs CHROME SOFT X – How good are Callaway’s 2020 tour golf balls?



Forged from 1025 mild carbon steel, the hollow body construction houses Callaway’s proprietary urethane microspheres that help to make this thing feel so buttery at impact.

Package all that together and what we have is one of the best utilities around and a true go-to club for better players.



Available: 29 October

Price: £229

