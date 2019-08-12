search
Gear

Gear

Callaway's performance driven AW19 collection

By David Cunninghame09 August, 2019
Callaway Callaway Apparel Callaway AW19 Apparel Outerwear New Gear
Callaway Aw19 5

In recent years, we have seen Callaway elevate its apparel collections thanks to the introduction of innovative technologies designed to help you play your best on the course.

There’s also been a move towards more modern styles, whilst retaining its dedication to providing golfers with apparel that has been engineered specifically for their needs.

• EPIC MISSION - Catch up on every episode so far

The brand’s new AW19 collection showcases all of that and offers a complete range of garments to aid your performance, no matter the conditions.

Callaway Aw19

One of the main focuses of this new collection is the expanded and enhanced mid-layer offerings.

• REVIEW: Callaway Epic Flash driver

The pieced waffle quarter-zip pullover (above) is just one example of this. Its modern styling and construction features Swing Tech, a new technology that fuses athletic performance with a classic fit to help maximise your range of motion throughout the golf swing.

Callawau Aw19 4

Callaway has achieved this through a completely re-engineered construction method and advanced materials that provide noticeably less restriction and more stretch.

• Callaway Apparel reveals new SWING TECH range

This game changing innovation has also been incorporated into many of the collection’s other mid-layers, polos and weatherwear products, including the new waterproof modular jacket, which is essentially two garments in one. The outer portion is a fully waterproof full-zip jacket and the inner is a detachable puffer jacket for added warmth.

Callaway Aw19 2

Although the new collection boasts a wealth of tech-laden garments that offer more functionality and playability than ever before, it is the brand’s continuing transition towards more fashionable and modern designs that is helping to invigorate Callaway apparel’s once-traditional image.

