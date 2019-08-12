Callaway's performance driven AW19 collection

In recent years, we have seen Callaway elevate its apparel collections thanks to the introduction of innovative technologies designed to help you play your best on the course.



There’s also been a move towards more modern styles, whilst retaining its dedication to providing golfers with apparel that has been engineered specifically for their needs.



The brand’s new AW19 collection showcases all of that and offers a complete range of garments to aid your performance, no matter the conditions.

One of the main focuses of this new collection is the expanded and enhanced mid-layer offerings.



The pieced waffle quarter-zip pullover (above) is just one example of this. Its modern styling and construction features Swing Tech, a new technology that fuses athletic performance with a classic fit to help maximise your range of motion throughout the golf swing.

Callaway has achieved this through a completely re-engineered construction method and advanced materials that provide noticeably less restriction and more stretch.



This game changing innovation has also been incorporated into many of the collection’s other mid-layers, polos and weatherwear products, including the new waterproof modular jacket, which is essentially two garments in one. The outer portion is a fully waterproof full-zip jacket and the inner is a detachable puffer jacket for added warmth.

Although the new collection boasts a wealth of tech-laden garments that offer more functionality and playability than ever before, it is the brand’s continuing transition towards more fashionable and modern designs that is helping to invigorate Callaway apparel’s once-traditional image.