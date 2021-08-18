search
HomeGearWITB - Calum Hill secures maiden win with PING gear

Gear

WITB - Calum Hill secures maiden win with PING gear

By David Cunninghame16 August, 2021
WITB Calum Hill Cazoo Classic Ping PING G425 MAX Ping i210 Ping Glide 2.0 Ping putters Titleist Pro V1x
Calum Hill Witb

Calum Hill was equipped with the latest PING gear en-route to his first European Tour victory at the Cazoo Classic.

The Scotsman put on a ball striking master class at London Golf Club, ranking 4th in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green for the four rounds.

• Calum Hill completes back-to-back wins for Scots

Off the tee Hill relies upon the latest PING G425 Max driver and two fairway woods. He finished the week ranked an impressive 8th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.

His iron of choice is the i210, a very popular model among PING’s staff professionals.

• PING G425 irons – FIRST LOOK!

Around the greens the 26-year-old makes use of three PING Glide 2.0 wedges and his putter is a PING PLD Tyne.

• Our favourite PING putters through the decades

Calum Hill – What’s in the bag

Driver: PING G425 Max (10.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6-X)
Fairway woods: PING G425 Max (14.5˚ 17.5˚, Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7-X)
Irons: PING i210 (4-PW) True Temper Dynamic Golf Tour Issue X100
Wedges: PING Glide 2.0 (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Golf Tour Issue S400)
Putter: PING PLD Tyne
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

