search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearWITB – Hot PING putter propels Champ to victory

Gear

WITB – Hot PING putter propels Champ to victory

By David Cunninghame26 July, 2021
WITB Cameron Champ 3M Open Ping Ping putters Ping i500 Ping iBlade TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW Srixon Z-STAR
Cameron Champ 3 M Open

Cameron Champ is back to winning ways on the PGA Tour after an incredible performance on the greens at the 3M Open.

The American ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting using his PING Prototype PLD Anser 4. This turnaround of form on the greens was nothing short of miraculous, given that prior to this week, Champ ranked 206th out of 208 players on the PGA Tour for Strokes Gained: Putting.

• Our favourite PING putters through the decades

• PING G425 drivers – FIRST LOOK!

The 26-year-old is renowned for his power off the tee, so it will come as little surprise to learn that he recorded the longest drive of the week at TPC Twin Cities, bombing it 391 yards down the fairway during the third round with his PING G425 LST driver.

Champ puts his trust in PING’s iBlade irons and also carries two i500 irons at the long end of his set.

• Which PING iron is right for you?

Using his three TaylorMade wedges, he ranked seventh in scrambling and his golf ball of choice is the Srixon Z-star.

Cameron Champ – What’s in the bag

Driver: PING G425 LST (10.5˚, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 75 TX)
Irons: PING i500 (3, 4), Ping iBlade (4-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X7)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe Raw (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: PING Prototype PLD Anser 4
Ball: Srixon Z-STAR

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Cameron Champ

Related Articles - 3M Open

Related Articles - Ping

Related Articles - Ping putters

Related Articles - Ping i500

Related Articles - Ping iBlade

Related Articles - TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW

Related Articles - Srixon Z-STAR

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
play button
HAS TITLEIST MADE BIG IMPROVEMENTS? | T-Series irons review
Titleist
play button
PLAYING THE OLD COURSE AT ST ANDREWS | AN EPIC EXPERIENCE
Callaway Golf
play button
DRIVING TIPS FROM A TOUR PRO | with Ewen Ferguson
Ewen Ferguson
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Olympic medal hopeful OUT after positive COVID-19 test
Rory McIlroy: “If you’re not right mentally that’s an injury too”
American Golf to design Open-inspired apparel range
PGA Tour caddie blasts US athletes taking the knee
Report: PGA Tour to ban players from playing Saudi International

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Improve your rhythm and you will improve your golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow