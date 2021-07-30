WITB – Hot PING putter propels Champ to victory

Cameron Champ is back to winning ways on the PGA Tour after an incredible performance on the greens at the 3M Open.



The American ranked first in Strokes Gained: Putting using his PING Prototype PLD Anser 4. This turnaround of form on the greens was nothing short of miraculous, given that prior to this week, Champ ranked 206th out of 208 players on the PGA Tour for Strokes Gained: Putting.



The 26-year-old is renowned for his power off the tee, so it will come as little surprise to learn that he recorded the longest drive of the week at TPC Twin Cities, bombing it 391 yards down the fairway during the third round with his PING G425 LST driver.

Champ puts his trust in PING’s iBlade irons and also carries two i500 irons at the long end of his set.



Using his three TaylorMade wedges, he ranked seventh in scrambling and his golf ball of choice is the Srixon Z-star.

Cameron Champ – What’s in the bag

Driver: PING G425 LST (10.5˚, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 75 TX)

Irons: PING i500 (3, 4), Ping iBlade (4-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X7)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe Raw (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: PING Prototype PLD Anser 4

Ball: Srixon Z-STAR