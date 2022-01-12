search
HomeGearWITB – Cam Smith sets PGA Tour record with new Vokey wedges

Gear

WITB – Cam Smith sets PGA Tour record with new Vokey wedges

By David Cunninghame10 January, 2022
Cameron Smith Witb 2022

Cameron Smith claimed victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in record-setting fashion.

The Australian’s fourth PGA Tour win came courtesy of rounds of 65-64-64-65 for a 34-under total, the most under par in PGA TOUR history.

• How the TSi drivers took the Tour by storm

The 28-year-old's game was near faultless in Hawaii. He ranked first in both Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and SG: Putting using his Titleist TSi3 driver and a Scotty Cameron putter.

• REVIEW - Titleist T-Series 2021 irons

His irons of choice are Titleist’s T100 irons in a stealthy black finish, with which he found 62 of 72 greens in regulation.

Smith, along with his fellow Titleist brand ambassadors, added the as yet unreleased Vokey SM9 wedges to his bag. The decision to go with the new wedges clearly paid off, with the Aussie ranking seventh in Strokes Gained: Around the Green and averaging 12’11” in proximity to the hole on shots from 50-125 yards.

• The Pro V1 golf balls designed for Trackman

Completing his equipment set-up is the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Cameron Smith - What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10˚, Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X)
Fairway woods: Titleist TSi2 (15˚, Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X), Titleist TS2 (18˚, UST Elements Red 8F5 X)
Irons: Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi (3), Titleist T100 Black (5-9, KBS Tour 130 X Custom Matte Black)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46˚, 52˚, 56˚, 60˚, KBS Tour 130 X)
Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: FootJoy Premiere Series Packard
Glove: FootJoy StaSof

