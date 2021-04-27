search
HomeGear WITB – Cameron Smith secures win with latest Titleist equipment

Gear

WITB – Cameron Smith secures win with latest Titleist equipment

By David Cunninghame26 April, 2021
Cameron Smith Witb Zurich Classic

Cameron Smith won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans for the second time in his career alongside fellow Aussie, Marc Leishman, and did so with the latest Titleist equipment.

The Titleist brand ambassador uses the latest TSi metalwoods from the tee. He carries the TSi3 driver, a TSi2 3-wood, and, as part of a growing trend on tour, a TSi2 7-wood.

• How the TSi drivers took the Tour by storm

His iron of choice is the Titleist T100 in a stealthy Black finish. Smith said about the irons, “the first time I saw these irons they looked so good I didn’t want to put a scratch on them. The black finish just looks tighter to me and really fits my eye. It also helps to keep a little bit of the shine off which I really like.”

Around the greens the 27-year-old relies upon three Vokey SM8 wedges and a single Vokey Wedge Works design.

• Titleist reveals stealthy T100•S & T200 irons

One of the best putters on the PGA Tour this season, Smith uses a Scotty Cameron 009M Prototype short stick.

• REVIEW – "New Pro V1, same best-in-class performance"

Completing his set-up are a Titleist U500 utility iron and the latest Pro V1x golf ball.

Cameron Smith – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10˚, Project X HZRDUS Smoke Yellow 60 6.5 TX)
Fairway woods: Titleist TSi2 (15˚, UST Mamiya Elements Platinum 8F5 X) Titleist TSi2 (21˚, UST Elements Red 8F5 X)
Irons: Titleist U500 (4), Titleist T100 Black (5-9, KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black X)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46˚, 52˚, 56˚), Vokey Wedge Works (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx X100)
Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: FootJoy Premiere Series (Packard)

