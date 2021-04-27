WITB – Cameron Smith secures win with latest Titleist equipment

Cameron Smith won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans for the second time in his career alongside fellow Aussie, Marc Leishman, and did so with the latest Titleist equipment.



The Titleist brand ambassador uses the latest TSi metalwoods from the tee. He carries the TSi3 driver, a TSi2 3-wood, and, as part of a growing trend on tour, a TSi2 7-wood.



His iron of choice is the Titleist T100 in a stealthy Black finish. Smith said about the irons, “the first time I saw these irons they looked so good I didn’t want to put a scratch on them. The black finish just looks tighter to me and really fits my eye. It also helps to keep a little bit of the shine off which I really like.”

Around the greens the 27-year-old relies upon three Vokey SM8 wedges and a single Vokey Wedge Works design.



One of the best putters on the PGA Tour this season, Smith uses a Scotty Cameron 009M Prototype short stick.



Completing his set-up are a Titleist U500 utility iron and the latest Pro V1x golf ball.

Cameron Smith – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10˚, Project X HZRDUS Smoke Yellow 60 6.5 TX)

Fairway woods: Titleist TSi2 (15˚, UST Mamiya Elements Platinum 8F5 X) Titleist TSi2 (21˚, UST Elements Red 8F5 X)

Irons: Titleist U500 (4), Titleist T100 Black (5-9, KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black X)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46˚, 52˚, 56˚), Vokey Wedge Works (60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx X100)

Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Premiere Series (Packard)

