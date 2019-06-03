Charley Hull pens deal with TaylorMade

The 3-time tour winner and Solheim cup star has chosen to sign with TaylorMade Golf as she begins the next phase of her career.

Hull joins Team TaylorMade with an impressive resume accomplishing five second place finishes in her first 5 tournaments during 2013, and went on to finish sixth on the tour's Order of Merit that year.

She would claim the Rookie of the Year title alongside being selected to represent Europe in the victorious 2013 Solheim Cup Team all before the age of 18, the youngest person ever to play in the tournament.

Hull’s first victory as a professional came the following year (2014) at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco on the Ladies European Tour before capping of the year in style by winning the season long LET Order of Merit.

She then marked her stamp on the LPGA Tour in 2016 with victory at CME Group Tour Championship, with her latest victory coming in January 2019 at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open.

Now ranked 23 in the World, she embarks on the next stage of her career with an arsenal of new TaylorMade products in the bag, on the hunt for more success.

“It was a very easy decision for me when the opportunity arose to become a TaylorMade Staff Player. Not only is the equipment second to none, but the service I get from the team there is the best I’ve ever received, “said Hull.



She continued, “It’s cool to be an ambassador alongside so many world class players, and I’m really excited about being part of Team TaylorMade.”

Below is a closer look the TaylorMade products in Charley’s bag this week at the Women’s U.S. Open.

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (10.5˚, Attas Rockstar 6x)

Fairway: TaylorMade M6 (15˚, Tensei blue 70s)

Hybrid: TaylorMade M6 (18˚, Irod 85 F4)

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (4-PW, Modus Tour 125 S)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe (50˚, 54˚, 60˚, Modus Tour 120 S)