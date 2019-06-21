search
Gear

Check out Gary Woodland’s US Open Puma Golf gear

By David Cunninghame17 June, 2019
Gary Woodland captured the United States’ national championship whilst fittingly outfitted in PUMA’s Patriotic Volition America Collection benefitting the Folds of Honor Foundation.

In January, PUMA announced a multi-year partnership with Woodland that has him wearing pieces from the brand’s Volition America Collection, a patriotic ensemble of products, to support the families of our military personnel through the Folds of Honor Foundation.

• US Open: Gary Woodland wins maiden major at Pebble Beach

Additionally, throughout the week, Woodland relied on PUMA’s IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather footwear.

PUMA’s talented footwear team created a custom pair of his shoes in a red, white and blue colourway, featuring the Stars & Stripes of the United States flag, that you will have undoubtedly noticed as Woodland captured his first major championship win.

• Puma introduces ‘Patriot Pack’ ahead of US Open

PUMA’s PWRADAPT shoes offer sophisticated style thanks to a premium leather upper, an excellent fit with a mesh hybrid bootie lining, and extreme comfort from IGNITE foam. Revolutionary and proprietary PWRADAPT technology, meanwhile, provides extreme traction, support and comfort.

The Volition America Golf Collection, which first launched in 2017, marries the best of PUMA Golf’s cutting-edge apparel and footwear technologies and styles with Volition America’s focus on patriotism and all things, red, white and blue.

Here are the details of Gary’s looks for the full week: 

Thursday

Rugby Polo– peacoat/rhubarb
Jackpot Pants – bright white
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white

Friday

Evoknit Ombre Polo – quarry
Jackpot Pants – black
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – black

• Puma unveils new Union Camo Collection

Saturday

Wings Polo – surf the web
Jackpot Pants – bright white
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white

Sunday

Volition Signature Polo – High Risk Red
Jackpot Pants – Peacoat
IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather – white

